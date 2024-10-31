Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Malibu Boats, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Malibu Boats insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) Malibu Boats had engaged in an "elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen Tommy's dealerships"; (2) as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu's sales performance, market share, and stock value; (3) the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy's; (5) the Company's CEO departed due to his role in this scheme; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own MBUU and purchased prior to November 4, 2022

