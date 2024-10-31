Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Sprout Social, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Sprout Social insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) the Company's sales and revenue growth were not indicative of the Company's growth as it transitioned to an enterprise sales cycle; (2) the Company faced integration challenges with its acquisition of Tagger, a leading influencer marketing and social intelligence platform; (3) as a result, the Company was "self inducing sales headwinds;" (4) as a result, the Company would revise fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own SPT and purchased prior to November 2, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

