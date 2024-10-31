NMSDC and EXIM Bank Partner to Increase Exporting Opportunities for MBEs

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of the United States engaged in a strategic partnership to increase export opportunities for minority-owned businesses. The collaboration reflects NMSDC’s continued efforts to create international opportunities for its certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and increase their combined revenue to $1 trillion by the end of 2030. Planned activities include:

Communicating information on EXIM Bank programs and assistance opportunities to NMSDC-certified minority businesses and other members of the NMSDC network.

Engaging in information sharing aimed at increasing export and other business opportunities for MBEs with both organizations.

Providing thought leadership and subject matter experts to aid MBEs in accessing relevant programming.

Working to increase the number of NMSDC-certified MBEs who apply for EXIM Bank’s Regional Export Promotional Program (REPP).

"To build generational wealth within our communities, it is vital that minority entrepreneurs gain full access to the tools and resources that empower them to thrive in the global economy. This partnership is a decisive step toward making that vision a reality," said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

The partnership was celebrated at an MOU signing during the 2024 NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange in Atlanta.

Minority entrepreneurs and corporations interested in learning more about this effort should contact NMSDC senior director of MBE services and global partnerships, Jetheda Hernandez at jetheda.hernandez@nmsdc.org.

About EXIM Bank

The EXIM Bank is the official export credit agency of the United States. Its mission is to support American job creation, prosperity, and security through exporting. It accomplishes this by unlocking financing solutions for U.S. companies competing around the globe. We help level the playing field and fill gaps in private sector financing.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

