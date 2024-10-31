HWH International Announces its Upcoming Launch of the Hapi Wealth Program

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWH International Inc. (“HWH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HWH) is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled the launch of Hapi Wealth, a program dedicated to providing comprehensive education in equity investment and wealth-building strategies. A soft launch is scheduled for November 2024 in China and elsewhere in Asia, with the official launch set for January 2025. Building on the success of the launch, HWH plans to expand Hapi Wealth globally, with a targeted rollout in North America in early 2025.

To further support its mission, Hapi Wealth is opening its China headquarters, designed as a conducive environment for individuals to participate in tutorials and workshops. The hub will offer participants the opportunity to attend courses, workshops, and coaching sessions in person, fostering a collaborative learning environment for those dedicated to learning investment in equities and wealth-building strategies.

Hapi Wealth leverages the wealth of knowledge and experience of its leaders to make wealth-building accessible and effective for its members. Our unique community-centric approach will offer members tools for making informed financial decisions while creating pathways for sustained growth.

"Hapi Wealth is designed to empower individuals on their journey toward financial independence and resilience," said Mr. Heng Fai Chan, Executive Chairman of HWH. "This aligns with HWH's vision as a lifestyle membership company, where promoting health, wealth, and happiness is at the core of our mission."

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International Inc. is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: Hapi Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness.

