LeMaitre Q3 2024 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, reported Q3 2024 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend, and provided guidance.

Q3 2024 Financial Results

Sales $54.8mm, +16% (+16% organic) vs. Q3 2023

Gross margin 67.8%, +280 bps

Op. income $13.1mm, +43%

Op. margin 24%

Earnings per diluted share $0.49, +46%

Cash up $10.8mm sequentially to $123.9mm

Grafts (+24%), patches (+13%) and carotid shunts (+18%) drove Q3 sales growth. APAC sales increased 24%, EMEA 22% and the Americas 12%.

The gross margin increased to 67.8% (vs. 65.0% in Q3 2023), driven by price increases and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income of $13.1mm was up 43% vs. Q3 2023. Operating expenses grew 11.1% in Q3 largely due to additional sales offices and personnel. The company employed 28 sales managers and 146 sales reps at quarter end, up 17% and 7%, respectively.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2024 is shaping up to be a year of healthy sales and profit growth. Increased guidance now implies a 2024 op. margin of 24%, vs. 19% in 2023.”

Business Outlook

Q4 2024 Guidance Full Year Guidance Sales $54.9mm - $56.9mm

(Mid: $55.9mm, +14%, +14% Org.) $219.0mm - $221.0mm

(Mid: $220.0mm, +14%, +13% Org.) Gross Margin 68.0% 68.3% Op. Income $12.6mm - $14.0mm

(Mid: $13.3mm, +30%) $52.0mm - $53.4mm

(Mid: $52.7mm, +44%)

(Mid: $52.7mm, +42% Ex-Special)* Op. Margin (Mid) 24% 24% EPS $0.47 - $0.51

(Mid: $0.49, +30%) $1.91 - $1.96

(Mid: $1.94, +44%)

(Mid: $1.94, +43% Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 were related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 21, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related to the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, companies that develop products or services that may impact the use of our products such as drugs to treat diabetes or weight loss; the risks from competition from other companies; the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; risks from implementing a new enterprise resource planning system; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; our reliance on sole source suppliers; disruptions or breaches of information technology systems; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre

781-425-1691

jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,001 $ 24,269 Short-term marketable securities 102,888 80,805 Accounts receivable, net 32,269 25,064 Inventory and other deferred costs 65,021 58,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,937 6,380 Total current assets 227,116 194,598 Property and equipment, net 23,924 21,754 Right-of-use leased assets 17,195 18,027 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 37,303 41,711 Deferred tax assets 1,310 1,003 Other assets 4,232 3,740 Total assets $ 377,025 $ 346,778 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,651 $ 3,734 Accrued expenses 23,493 23,650 Acquisition-related obligations 1,476 24 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,723 2,471 Total current liabilities 29,343 29,879 Lease liabilities - long-term 15,603 16,624 Deferred tax liabilities 109 107 Other long-term liabilities 896 2,268 Total liabilities 45,951 48,878 Stockholders' equity Common stock 241 239 Additional paid-in capital 210,748 200,755 Retained earnings 137,506 115,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,156 ) (4,625 ) Treasury stock (14,265 ) (13,899 ) Total stockholders' equity 331,074 297,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 377,025 $ 346,778







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales $ 54,819 $ 47,411 $ 164,146 $ 144,601 Cost of sales 17,641 16,596 51,835 50,817 Gross profit 37,178 30,815 112,311 93,784 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,441 9,673 34,111 30,786 General and administrative 8,933 7,738 26,766 23,392 Research and development 3,656 4,224 12,032 12,615 Restructuring - - - 485 Total operating expenses 24,030 21,635 72,909 67,278 Income from operations 13,148 9,180 39,402 26,506 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,201 835 3,339 2,085 Foreign currency gain (loss) 202 (189 ) 113 (429 ) Income before income taxes 14,551 9,826 42,854 28,162 Provision for income taxes 3,410 2,324 10,000 6,522 Net income $ 11,141 $ 7,502 $ 32,854 $ 21,640 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 1.46 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 1.45 $ 0.97 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,476 22,263 22,433 22,196 Diluted 22,836 22,481 22,723 22,411 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.48 $ 0.42





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 35,802 65 % $ 31,863 67 % $ 107,954 66 % $ 97,496 67 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 15,001 28 % 12,322 26 % 44,694 27 % 38,179 26 % Asia Pacific 4,016 7 % 3,226 7 % 11,498 7 % 8,926 7 % Total Net Sales $ 54,819 100 % $ 47,411 100 % $ 164,146 100 % $ 144,601 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 11,141 $ 7,502 $ 32,854 $ 21,640 Interest income (1,201 ) (835 ) (3,339 ) (2,085 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,426 2,395 7,192 7,072 Provision for income taxes 3,410 2,324 10,000 6,522 EBITDA $ 15,776 $ 11,386 $ 46,707 $ 33,149 EBITDA percentage increase 39% 41%



