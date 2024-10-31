Timberland Bancorp Reports Fourth Fiscal Quarter Net Income of $6.36 Million

Quarterly EPS of $0.79 and Fiscal Year EPS of $3.01

Quarterly Return on Average Assets of 1.32%

Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 10.43%

Quarterly Net Interest Margin improves to 3.58%

Net Loans Increased by 9% Year-Over-Year

Deposits Increased by 6% Year-Over-Year

Announces a 4% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend



HOQUIAM, Wash., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.36 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $5.92 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share for the preceding quarter and $6.64 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Timberland also announced net income of $24.28 million, or $3.01 per diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $27.12 million, or $3.29 per diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

“Timberland generated strong fiscal fourth quarter financial results,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “Compared to the prior quarter, fourth quarter net income and EPS increased by 7%, primarily due to an improvement in our net interest margin and, to a lesser extent, higher non-interest income. Additionally, key financial metrics improved compared to the prior quarter and tangible book value per share continued its upward trajectory. As a result of Timberland’s solid earnings, our Board of Directors announced a 4% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.25 per share, payable on November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024. Timberland’s continued solid financial performance has allowed us to increase the quarterly cash dividend to our shareholders while continuing to maintain a strong capital position.” This represents the 48th consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend.

“The loan portfolio continues to grow, although at a more moderate pace than we’ve experienced over the last couple of years,” Brydon continued. “Net loans receivable grew by $25 million, or 2%, during the quarter, with increases primarily in construction loan funds on existing loans being disbursed and in the 1-4 family loan portfolio. For the fiscal year, net loans receivable increased $119 million, or 9%. We are encouraged by the overall strength of our loan portfolio and the continued opportunities for loan growth in our markets. Credit quality metrics are still holding up relatively well, with only $12,000 in net charge-offs for the quarter and non-performing assets at 20 basis points of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter.”

“Timberland’s net interest margin expanded five basis points to 3.58% for the fourth quarter, compared to the preceding quarter, as the yield improvements on interest-earning assets continued to outpace the increase in cost of funds,” said Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Total deposits increased $19 million, or 1%, during the quarter and $87 million, or 6% year-over-year, while total borrowings stayed unchanged at $20 million compared to the prior quarter end.”

“In September, Timberland was one of only 30 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in its “Class of 2024.” This elite annual list reflects the top banks and thrifts in the industry across various metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. We are honored to be recognized by Piper Sandler as one of the top performing community banks in the nation, a validation of Timberland’s solid foundation,” added Brydon. “In addition, Timberland was named Best Bank in Pierce County (by The News Tribune), Best Bank in Grays Harbor County (by The Daily World), and Best Bank in the South Sound (by The Olympian) during the year. These local recognitions are a testament to the dedication of our employees, who continue to work diligently to support our customers,” added Fischer.

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023, or June 30, 2024):

Earnings Highlights:

Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 7% to $0.79 for the current quarter from $0.74 for the preceding quarter and decreased 2% from $0.81 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS for the 2024 fiscal year decreased 9% to $3.01 from $3.29 for the 2023 fiscal year;

Net income increased 7% to $6.36 million for the current quarter from $5.92 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 4% from $6.64 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income decreased 10% to $24.28 million for the 2024 fiscal year compared to $27.12 million for the 2023 fiscal year;

Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 10.43% and 1.32%, respectively;

Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter expanded to 3.58% from 3.53% for the preceding quarter and compressed from 3.85% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and

The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 56.79% compared to 58.97% for the preceding quarter and 55.52% for the comparable quarter one year ago.



Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year;

Net loans receivable increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 9% year-over-year;

Total deposits increased 1% from the prior quarter and increased 6% year-over-year;

Total shareholders’ equity increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 5% year-over-year; 36,859 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.09 million and 218,976 shares of common stock were repurchased during the 2024 fiscal year for $5.89 million;

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.20% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2024 and 0.09% at September 30, 2023;

Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $30.83 and $28.87 respectively, at September 30, 2024; and

Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at September 30, 2024 with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $692 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.



Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 4% to $19.48 million from $18.77 million for the preceding quarter and decreased 1% from $19.76 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans and an increase in non-interest income, which was partially offset by an increase in funding costs and a decrease in interest income on investment securities and interest bearing deposits in banks. Operating revenue decreased by 5%, to $75.30 million for the 2024 fiscal year from $79.50 million for the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in funding costs, which outpaced the increase in interest income.

Net interest income increased $566,000, or 4%, to $16.55 million for the current quarter from $15.98 million for the preceding quarter and decreased $284,000, or 2%, from $16.83 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in the weighted average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.41% from 5.33% for the preceding quarter and a $17.47 million increase in average total interest-earning assets. Partially offsetting the increase in the weighted average yield of interest-earning assets, was in increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.70% from 2.64% for the preceding quarter. Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter expanded to 3.58% from 3.53% for the preceding quarter and compressed from 3.85% for the comparable quarter one year ago. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately one basis point due to the collection of $20,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees and the accretion of $7,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately three basis points due to the collection of $124,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $9,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately two basis points due to the collection of $92,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $11,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.

Net interest income for the 2024 fiscal year decreased $4.19 million, or 6%, to $64.17 million from $68.36 million for the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to increased funding costs, which outpaced the increase in interest income. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.52% for the 2024 fiscal year from 1.06% for the 2023 fiscal year. Partially offsetting the increased funding costs was an increase in the weighted average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.24% for the 2024 fiscal year from 4.63% for the 2023 fiscal year and an $82.49 million increase in average total interest-earning assets for the current year. As a result of these changes, Timberland’s NIM compressed to 3.54% for the 2024 fiscal year from 3.95% for the 2023 fiscal year.

A $444,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $264,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $522,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $59,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $13,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities were recorded for the current quarter. The provisions for credit losses on loans totaled $1.25 million for the 2024 fiscal year compared to provisions of $2.13 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

Non-interest income increased $141,000, or 5% to $2.93 million for the current quarter from $2.79 million for the preceding quarter and increased $8,000, less than 1%, from $2.92 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in gain on sales of loans and smaller changes in several other categories.

Non-interest income for the 2024 fiscal year decreased slightly, less than 1%, to $11.136 million from $11.140 million for the 2023 fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease in ATM and debit card interchange fees and smaller decreases in several other categories, which were partially offset by an increase in services charges on deposits and smaller increases in several other categories.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter decreased $7,000, or less than 1%, to $11.06 million from $11.07 million for the preceding quarter and increased $95,000, or 1%, from $10.97 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to decreases in premises and equipment, salaries and employee benefits and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. These decreases were partially offset by increases in technology and communications, professional fees, and smaller increases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 56.79% compared to 58.97% for the preceding quarter and 55.52% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

For the 2024 fiscal year, operating expenses increased 1% to $43.75 million from $43.37 million for the 2023 fiscal year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in technology and communications, ATM and debit card processing, and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the 2024 fiscal year was 58.09% compared to 54.56% for the 2023 fiscal year.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $37,000, or 2%, to $1.57 million from $1.54 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 19.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to 20.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 19.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 20.1% for the 2024 fiscal year compared to 20.2% for the 2023 fiscal year.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $22.85 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.92 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.90 billion at June 30, 2024 and increased $83.57 million, or 5%, from $1.84 billion one year ago. The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to increases of $24.50 million in net loans receivable and $5.82 million in cash and cash equivalents, and smaller increases in several other categories. These increases to total assets were partially offset by a $6.92 million decrease in investment securities and smaller decreases in several other categories. The net increase in total assets during the quarter was primarily funded by increased deposits and retained net income.

Liquidity

Timberland has maintained a strong liquidity position (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) while continuing to grow the loan portfolio. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 14.7% of total liabilities at September 30, 2024, compared to 14.7% at June 30, 2024, and 11.6% one year ago. Timberland had secured borrowing line capacity of $692 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at September 30, 2024. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 18% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at September 30, 2024. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $24.50 million, or 2%, during the quarter to $1.42 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.40 billion at June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to a $17.32 million decrease in the undisbursed portion of construction loans, a $10.51 million increase in one- to four-family loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases to net loans receivable were partially offset by a $7.33 million decrease in gross construction loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.

Net loans receivable increased $119.22 million, or 9%, during the fiscal year to $1.42 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.30 billion at September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily due to a $50.17 million increase in multi-family loans, a $45.90 million increase in one- to four-family loans, a $33.32 million decrease in the undisbursed portion of construction loans, a $30.95 million increases in commercial real estate loans, a $9.63 million increase in home equity loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases to net loans receivable were partially offset by a $54.64 million decrease in gross construction loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.





Loan Portfolio

($ in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Mortgage loans: One- to four-family (a) $299,123 20 % $288,611 19 % $253,227 18 % Multi-family 177,350 11 177,950 12 127,176 9 Commercial 599,219 40 597,865 40 568,265 40 Construction - custom and owner/builder 132,101 9 128,222 9 129,699 9 Construction - speculative one-to four-family 11,495 1 11,441 1 17,099 1 Construction - commercial 29,463 2 32,130 2 51,064 4 Construction - multi-family 28,401 2 35,631 2 57,140 4 Construction - land development 17,741 1 19,104 1 18,841 1 Land 29,366 2 32,384 2 26,726 2 Total mortgage loans 1,324,259 88 1,323,338 88 1,249,237 88 Consumer loans: Home equity and second Mortgage 47,913 3 43,679 3 38,281 3 Other 3,129 -- 3,121 -- 2,772 -- Total consumer loans 51,042 3 46,800 3 41,053 3 Commercial loans: Commercial business loans 138,743 9 136,213 9 135,802 9 SBA PPP loans 260 -- 314 -- 466 -- Total commercial loans 139,003 9 136,527 9 136,268 9 Total loans 1,514,304 100 % 1,506,665 100 % 1,426,558 100 % Less: Undisbursed portion of construction loans in process (69,878 ) (87,196 ) (103,194 ) Deferred loan origination fees (5,425 ) (5,404 ) (5,242 ) Allowance for credit losses (17,478 ) (17,046 ) (15,817 ) Total loans receivable, net $1,421,523 $1,397,019 $1,302,305 _______________________ (a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $0, $1,795, and $400 at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of September 30, 2024:

CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral

($ in thousands) Collateral Type







Balance Percent of

CRE

Portfolio Percent of

Total Loan

Portfolio Average

Balance Per

Loan Non-

Accrual Industrial warehouse $125,852 21 % 8 % $1,246 $195 Medical/dental offices 83,276 14 5 1,262 -- Office buildings 68,526 11 5 779 -- Other retail buildings 50,067 8 3 533 -- Mini-storage 38,600 6 3 1,430 -- Hotel/motel 31,182 5 2 2,835 -- Restaurants 27,269 5 2 557 273 Gas stations/conv. stores 25,145 4 2 1,048 -- Nursing homes 18,434 3 1 2,304 -- Churches 16,235 3 1 854 -- Mobile home parks 10,798 2 1 491 -- Shopping centers 10,718 2 1 1,786 -- Additional CRE 93,117 16 6 705 690 Total CRE $599,219 100 % 40 % $926 $1,158

Timberland originated $48.82 million in loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $74.32 million for the preceding quarter and $89.25 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $5.62 million were sold compared to $3.05 million for the preceding quarter and $4.58 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities



Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $7.17 million, or 3%, to $255.43 million at September 30, 2024, from $262.60 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to maturities of U.S. Treasury investment securities (classified as held to maturity) and scheduled amortization. Partially offsetting these decreases, was the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities, all of which were classified as available for sale.

Investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $72.56 million, or 22%, during the fiscal year to $255.43 million at September 30, 2024, from $327.99 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to maturities of U.S. Treasury investment securities, and to a lesser extent, scheduled amortization. Partially offsetting these decreases, was the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgage-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities, all of which were classified as available for sale.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $19.12 million, or 1%, during the quarter to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024, from $1.63 billion at June 30, 2024. The quarter’s increase consisted of an $8.53 million increase in NOW account balances, a $6.77 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances and a $5.99 million increase in non-interest bearing deposit account balances. These increases were partially offset by a $1.93 million decrease in savings account balances and a $240,000 decrease in money market account balances.

Total deposits increased $86.73 million, or 6%, during the fiscal year to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.56 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase consisted of a $137.05 million increase in money market account balances and a $68.21 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances. These increases were partially offset by a $53.40 million decrease in NOW account balances, a $42.75 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposit account balances and a $22.37 million decrease in savings account balances.

Deposit Breakdown

($ in thousands)

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Non-interest-bearing demand $413,116 25 % $407,125 25 % $455,864 29 % NOW checking 333,329 20 324,795 20 386,730 25 Savings 205,993 13 207,921 13 228,366 15 Money market 326,922 20 327,162 20 189,875 12 Certificates of deposit under $250 205,970 12 195,022 12 170,221 11 Certificates of deposit $250 and over 113,579 7 117,788 7 91,714 6 Certificates of deposit – brokered 48,759 3 48,731 3 38,165 2 Total deposits $1,647,668 100 % $1,628,544

100 % $1,560,935 100 %

Borrowings

Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 3.97%.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $4.19 million, or 2%, to $245.41 million at September 30, 2024, from $241.22 million at June 30, 2024, and increased $12.34 million, or 5%, from $233.07 million at September 30, 2023. The quarter’s increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to net income of $6.36 million and a $565,000 change in the accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) category for fair value adjustments on available for sale investment securities. These increases to shareholders’ equity during the current quarter were partially offset by the payment of $1.91 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 36,859 shares of common stock for $1.09 million (an average price of $29.61 per share). During the fiscal year Timberland repurchased 218,976 shares of common stock for $5.89 million (an average price of $26.91 per share) and had 155,166 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan at September 30, 2024.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.39%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.12%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.05%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 12.76% at September 30, 2024. Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $172.10 million at September 30, 2024, with a net unrealized loss of $6.07 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.54%, compared to 12.76%, as reported.

Asset Quality

Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.20% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2024 and 0.09% at September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $12,000 for the current quarter compared to net charge-offs of $36,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $12,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses of $444,000 on loans and $59,000 on unfunded commitments were made, which were partially offset by a $13,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The ACL for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.21% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.21% at June 30, 2024 and 1.20% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans increased $244,000 or 6%, to $4.49 million at September 30, 2024, from $4.23 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased $235,000, or 6%, to $3.88 million at September 30, 2024 from $4.12 million at June 30, 2024. The quarterly decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due to decreases in construction loans, commercial real estate loans and one- to four-family loans on non-accrual status, which was partially offset by an increase in commercial business loans on non-accrual status.





Non-Accrual Loans

($ in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Mortgage loans: One- to four-family $ 49 1 $ 135 2 $ 368 2 Commercial 1,158 6 1,310 4 683 2 Construction – custom and owner/builder -- -- 152 1 -- -- Total mortgage loans 1,207 7 1,597 7 1,051 4 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 618 3 615 3 177 1 Other -- -- -- -- -- 1 Total consumer loans 618 3 615 3 177 2 Commercial business loans 2,060 8 1,908 8 286 5 Total loans $ 3,885 18 $ 4,120 18 $ 1,514 11

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30 June 30, Sept. 30, 2024 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $20,589 $19,537 $17,532 Investment securities 2,237 2,335 2,326 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 95 94 85 Interest bearing deposits in banks 2,114 2,173 1,619 Total interest and dividend income 25,035 24,139 21,562 Interest expense Deposits 8,277 7,938 4,574 Borrowings 211 220 157 Total interest expense 8,488 8,158 4,731 Net interest income 16,547 15,981 16,831 Provision for credit losses – loans 444 264 522 Recapture of credit losses – investment securities (13 ) (12 ) -- Prov. for (recapture of ) credit losses - unfunded commitments 59 (8 ) -- Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 16,057 15,737 16,309 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 1,037 1,014 1,015 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 1,293 1,297 1,333 Gain on sales of loans, net 135 68 97 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings 175 158 237 Recoveries on investment securities, net 3 2 2 Other 289 252 240 Total non-interest income, net 2,932 2,791 2,924 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,867 5,928 5,756 Premises and equipment 933 1,011 982 Loss (gain) on sales/disposition of premises and equipment, net 1 (3 ) 12 Advertising 205 211 235 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 4 -- -- ATM and debit card processing 588 580 524 Postage and courier 137 130 135 State and local taxes 343 335 325 Professional fees 410 335 599 FDIC insurance expense 209 208 194 Loan administration and foreclosure 125 156 118 Technology and communications 1,163 1,086 933 Deposit operations 446 450 346 Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”) 57 56 68 Other, net 574 586 740 Total non-interest expense, net 11,062 11,069 10,967 Income before income taxes 7,927 7,459 8,266 Provision for income taxes 1,572 1,535 1,624 Net income $6,355 $5,924 $6,642 Net income per common share: Basic $0.80 $0.74 $0.82 Diluted 0.79 0.74 0.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,954,112 8,004,552 8,094,719 Diluted 7,995,024 8,039,345 8,156,497 TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $77,430 $63,154 Investment securities 9,129 9,384 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 361 270 Interest bearing deposits in banks 7,905 7,143 Total interest and dividend income 94,825 79,951 Interest expense Deposits 29,659 11,302 Borrowings 999 290 Total interest expense 30,658 11,592 Net interest income 64,167 68,359 Provision for credit losses – loans 1,254 2,132 Recapture of credit losses – investment securities (32 ) -- Recapture of credit losses - unfunded commitments (71 ) -- Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 63,016 66,227 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 4,062 3,824 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 5,066 5,194 Gain on sales of loans, net 322 244 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings 645 706 Gain on sale of securities, net -- 95 Recoveries on investment securities, net 12 9 Other 1,029 1,068 Total non-interest income, net 11,136 11,140 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 23,730 23,562 Premises and equipment 3,998 3,915 Gain on sales/dispositions of premises and equipment, net (2 ) (19 ) Advertising 761 786 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 5 1 ATM and debit card processing 2,384 1,987 Postage and courier 538 532 State and local taxes 1,322 1,219 Professional fees 1,317 2,078 FDIC insurance expense 833 711 Loan administration and foreclosure 521 503 Technology and telecommunications 4,264 3,545 Deposit operations 1,540 1,368 Amortization of CDI 226 271 Other, net 2,309 2,914 Total non-interest expense, net 43,746 43,373 Income before income taxes 30,406 33,994 Provision for income taxes 6,123 6,876 Net income $24,283 $27,118 Net income per common share: Basic $3.02 $3.32 Diluted 3.01 3.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,038,674 8,175,898 Diluted 8,080,382 8,248,181





TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30, June 30, Sept. 30, 2024 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $29,071 $25,566 $25,390 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 135,657 133,347 103,331 Total cash and cash equivalents 164,728 158,913 128,721 Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost 10,209 10,458 15,188 Investment securities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities) 172,097 176,787 270,218 Available for sale, at fair value 72,257 74,515 41,771 Investments in equity securities, at fair value 866 836 811 FHLB stock 2,037 2,037 3,602 Other investments, at cost 3,000 3,000 3,000 Loans held for sale -- 1,795 400 Loans receivable 1,439,001 1,414,065 1,318,122 Less: ACL – loans (17,478 ) (17,046 ) (15,817 ) Net loans receivable 1,421,523 1,397,019 1,302,305 Premises and equipment, net 21,486 21,558 21,642 BOLI 23,611 23,436 22,966 Accrued interest receivable 6,990 7,045 6,004 Goodwill 15,131 15,131 15,131 CDI 451 508 677 Loan servicing rights, net 1,372 1,526 2,124 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,475 1,550 1,772 Other assets 6,242 4,515 3,573 Total assets $1,923,475 $1,900,629 $1,839,905 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $413,116 $407,125 $455,864 Deposits: Interest-bearing 1,234,552 1,221,419 1,105,071 Total deposits 1,647,668 1,628,544 1,560,935 Operating lease liabilities 1,575 1,649 1,867 FHLB borrowings 20,000 20,000 35,000 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 8,819 9,213 9,030 Total liabilities 1,678,062 1,659,406 1,606,832 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

7,960,127 shares issued and outstanding – September 30, 2024

7,953,421 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2024

8,105,338 shares issued and outstanding – September 30, 2023











29,862











30,681











34,771 Retained earnings 215,531 211,087 199,386 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 20 (545 ) (1,084 ) Total shareholders’ equity 245,413 241,223 233,073 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,923,475 $1,900,629 $1,839,905





Three Months Ended PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Return on average assets (a) 1.32 % 1.25 % 1.45 % Return on average equity (a) 10.43 % 9.95 % 11.52 % Net interest margin (a) 3.58 % 3.53 % 3.85 % Efficiency ratio 56.79 % 58.97 % 55.52 % Year Ended PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Return on average assets (a) 1.28 % 1.50 % Return on average equity (a) 10.19 % 12.01 % Net interest margin (a) 3.54 % 3.95 % Efficiency ratio 58.09 % 54.56 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Non-accrual loans $3,885 $4,120 $1,514 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing -- -- -- Non-performing investment securities 51 72 82 OREO and other repossessed assets -- -- -- Total non-performing assets (b) $3,936 $4,192 $1,596 Non-performing assets to total assets (b) 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.09 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter $12 $36 $12 Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans, 450 % 414 % 1,045 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c) 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.20 % CAPITAL RATIOS: Tier 1 leverage capital 12.12 % 12.04 % 12.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 18.14 % 17.97 % 18.13 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 18.14 % 17.97 % 18.13 % Total risk-based capital 19.39 % 19.22 % 19.38 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 12.05 % 11.97 % 11.91 % BOOK VALUES: Book value per common share $30.83 $30.33 $28.76 Tangible book value per common share (d) 28.87 28.36 26.81 ________________________________________________ (a) Annualized (b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets. (c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for loan losses. (d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).





AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($ in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,428,125 5.74 % $ 1,391,582 5.65 % $ 1,300,743 5.39 % Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 254,567 3.64 268,954 3.63 322,122 2.99 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 156,732 5.37 161,421 5.41 123,894 5.23 Total interest-earning assets 1,839,424 5.41 1,821,957 5.33 1,746,759 4.94 Other assets 80,940 82,008 84,191 Total assets $ 1,920,364 $ 1,903,965 $ 1,830,950 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity NOW checking accounts $ 337,955 1.40 % $ 329,344 1.29 % $ 390,787 1.27 % Money market accounts 321,151 3.62 326,023 3.56 198,650 0.98 Savings accounts 207,457 0.27 208,488 0.27 234,094 0.21 Certificates of deposit accounts 316,897 4.20 311,545 4.21 246,494 3.58 Brokered CDs 48,719 5.54 45,442 5.32 37,909 5.27 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,232,179 2.67 1,220,842 2.62 1,107,934 1.66 Borrowings 20,000 4.20 20,001 4.42 15,435 4.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,252,179 2.70 1,240,843 2.64 1,123,369 1.69 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 414,603 413,494 465,183 Other liabilities 11,151 10,245 11,873 Shareholders’ equity 242,431 239,383 230,525 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,920,364 $ 1,903,965 $ 1,830,950 Interest rate spread 2.71 % 2.69 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (2) 3.58 % 3.53 % 3.85 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.90 % 146.83 % 155.49 % _____________________________________ (1) Includes other investments (2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets











For the Year Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,379,529 5.61 % $ 1,230,101 5.13 % Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 284,678 3.33 330,751 2.92 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 146,855 5.38 167,718 4.26 Total interest-earning assets 1,811,062 5.24 1,728,570 4.63 Other assets 81,470 84,205 Total assets $ 1,892,532 $ 1,812,775 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity NOW checking accounts $ 353,000 1.46 % $ 407,679 0.87 % Money market accounts 285,615 3.24 215,465 0.74 Savings accounts 212,562 0.25 261,006 0.16 Certificates of deposit accounts 298,039 4.14 188,534 2.70 Brokered CDs 44,330 5.41 11,942 5.27 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,193,546 2.48 1,084,626 1.04 Borrowings 22,214 4.50 6,948 4.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,215,760 2.52 1,091,574 1.06 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 427,514 484,795 Other liabilities 10,865 10,557 Shareholders’ equity 238,393 225,849 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,892,532 $ 1,812,775 Interest rate spread 2.72 % 3.57 % Net interest margin (2) 3.54 % 3.95 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 148.97 % 158.36 % ______________________________________________ (1) Includes other investments (2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).