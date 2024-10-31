Trident Rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell Following Successful U.S. Listing

SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a leading digital transformation enabler in the small and medium enterprise, or the SME segment of the e-commerce enablement and digital optimization services market in Singapore, today rang the Opening Bell of the Nasdaq exchange to celebrate the Company’s successful listing in the U.S. With shares of the Company trading under the ticker “TDTH” since September 10, 2024, this milestone marks the start of the next chapter of Trident’s story. William Lim, Trident’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, rang the Opening Bell together with other executives, partners, and friends of the Company.

Photo credit: Nasdaq, Inc.

“Becoming a public company in the United States is a pivotal moment for Trident,” said William Lim, Trident’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to validating our commitment to drive the digital transformation among Singapore’s SMEs, our listing also positions us to accelerate the development of our platform and expand the reach of our business. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to create even greater value for our customers and shareholders in the future.”

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident is a leading digital transformation facilitator in the e-commerce enablement and digital optimization services market for SMEs in Singapore. The Company offers business and technology solutions that are designed to optimize clients’ experiences with their customers by driving digital adoption and self-service.

Tridentity, the Company’s flagship product, is a cutting-edge identity app built on blockchain technology, designed to provide secure single sign-on capabilities to third-party integrated systems in industry verticals such as e-commerce, food and beverage, fintech, healthcare and health services, and wholesale and retail. Tridentity endeavors to offer unparalleled security features, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and safeguarding against potential threats, which promises a new and better age in the digital landscape.

Orchestrating with and beyond Tridentity, Trident’s mission is to be the leader in Web 3.0 enablement, bridging businesses to a trusted and secure e-commerce platform with curated customer experiences.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c05e47dd-81a8-48f6-82ca-8d249f7b4845