Ormat Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

RENO, Nev., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading renewable energy company, today announced the release of its annual Sustainability Report, providing an overview of the Company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in 2023.

Key achievements highlighted in the 2023 report include:

Avoided Emissions: The Company’s operating portfolio avoided a net of 2,212,508 metric tons of CO2e compared to local electricity grids.

Undertook a comprehensive mapping process of Scope 3 emissions across our value chain. Community Support: Donated $1.3 million to support sustainable community development projects around the world.



Doran Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies, stated, “Our 2023 Sustainability Report underscores Ormat’s commitment to the global effort to combat climate change by providing clean, reliable, and sustainable renewable energy. We are dedicated to fostering a positive impact on our employees and communities and embracing sustainability as a core business philosophy. Throughout 2023 we built on our previous advancements to enhance our sustainability efforts, which we believe will strengthen our decision-making, improve risk management, and deepen our engagement with global stakeholders. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering sustainable, power-generating solutions that support the global transition to a more sustainable future.”

Ormat’s 2023 Sustainability Report is available on the new Sustainability section of the Company’s website at https://www.ormat.com. An executive summary of the report is also available on the website.

The 2023 Sustainability Report has been updated and structured to enhance the clarity of Ormat’s ESG-related activities. The report includes detailed chapters on each of our environmental, social, and governance measures, initiatives, and activities, and it is written according to GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards and guided by SASB’s (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) requirements and recommendations.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,500MW with a 1,230MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 270MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

