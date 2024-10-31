Looking Glass Photo Transforms Itself into an Outfitter, Introducing Experiential Retail Concept in New Location

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Photo & Camera, a community-first business dedicated to empowering photographers at all levels, today launched a new retail concept and announced that it has moved into a new location at 2239 Fifth St in Berkeley, CA, 94710.

More than just cameras, Looking Glass Photo & Camera Store is bringing customers a new experiential outfitting approach, offering a 360-degree photographic experience. This new approach features personalized consultations, workshops, and courses in-store as well as the opportunity to shop online. Looking Glass is also taking photography education and experiences out of the store with excursions from whale watching in Monterey and small group day trips.

The new retail concept disrupts traditional online and in-store shopping experiences for photographers everywhere.

“A growing number of people are seeking the relationship-based, mom-and-pop experiences of the past,” said Elliott Abrams, Property Manager at Fourth Street Berkeley. Looking Glass’ new focus on offering a unique, highly personalized, and community-based experience is a great example of this small business renaissance that we’re now witnessing. The business is a perfect addition to our diverse West Berkeley mix of offerings, including retail shops and boutiques - many of which are women-owned.”

“Our priority is helping people capture life’s important moments and achieve their creative goals, so we’re very excited to announce our new 5th Street boutique and with it a new, consultative approach for savvy photographers and beginners alike who want to get the most out of their craft,” said Jen Waicukauski, owner of Looking Glass Photo & Camera Store and Certified Naturalist. “Our new location and menu of services allow us to tailor products and services to each customer’s needs, goals and creative pursuits.”

“Looking Glass is a great example of how local, independent-owned small businesses are bringing back a focus on values and culture,” said Andrew Keen,” San Francisco Bay Area-based technology entrepreneur, broadcaster and author. “The Internet, including online shopping and surfing, has already been proven to be an extremely lonely place. Through its new approach, Looking Glass is helping to reverse this trend with in-person experiences that force us to step away from the screen and learn from others who may have differing perspectives and points of view.”

The full list of Looking Glass’ experiential, consultative and collaborative learning selections include:

Consultative sessions to match an individual’s photographic goals with the right equipment – outfitting the consumer most appropriately.

Multiple workshops and courses, which will be available monthly.

Local one-day Photowalks, excursions and outings to popular locations.

Equipment rentals, letting customers try equipment before they buy or offering them the option of renting versus buying.

Small group photographic tours. Locations and dates will be announced in 2025.

And much more to come, including community-based photo clubs and social events.

In addition, Looking Glass Photo will soon launch Looking Glass After Hours, Community, Connection, and Cameras. This once-monthly in-person event will feature different topics and offer the opportunity to share images and engage with other Looking Glass customers and photo enthusiasts, focusing on using the lens to connect with the world around us.

About Looking Glass Photographic Outfitters

More than just a camera store and founded in 1971, Looking Glass Photo & Camera Store is a community-first business dedicated to empowering photographers at all levels. Whether you are a seasoned pro or just starting out, Looking Glass is your trusted partner and resource for personalized guidance and curated experiences. From photo coaching sessions and opportunities to connect with fellow enthusiasts to excursions and photographic expeditions locally and abroad, Looking Glass provides the tools, knowledge, and support that both in-store and online clients need to confidently grow in their craft. Committed to sustainable practices and fostering the highest levels of creativity, Looking Glass delivers an innovative approach that disrupts traditional online and in-store shopping experiences for photographers everywhere. To learn more, visit www.lookingglassphoto.com.