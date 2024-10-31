Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q3 2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 12% (4% organic growth) to €312.2 million compared to €278.8 million in Q3 2023.  
  • Net income increased 34% to €38.0 million (€0.28 on a diluted per share basis) from €28.3 million (€0.22 on a diluted per share basis).  
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €18.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €8.5 million resulting in total consideration of €26.7 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €6.2 million to €31.7 million compared to €25.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €3.9 million to €10.4 million compared to €6.5 million in Q3 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was €312.2 million, an increase of 12%, or €33.4 million, compared to €278.8 million for the comparable period in 2023.   For the first nine months of 2024 total revenues were €930.0 million, an increase of 14%, or €114.7 million, compared to €815.3 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for both the three and nine-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% for each of the periods.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased €9.7 million to €38.0 million compared to €28.3 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.28 in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.22 for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 net income increased €20.4 million to €93.3 million compared to €72.9 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.71 in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to €0.57 for the same period in 2023.   

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, CFO increased €6.2 million to €31.7 million compared to €25.5 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 24%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, CFO increased €83.9 million to €268.0 million compared to €184.1 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 46%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, FCFA2S increased €3.9 million to €10.4 million compared to €6.5 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 61%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, FCFA2S increased €46.2 million to €140.7 million compared to €94.5 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 49%.   

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

    Three months ended
September 30,		   Nine months ended
September 30,		 
    2024 2023    2024 2023  
   (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
            
 Net cash flows from operating activities  31.7 25.5    268.0 184.1  
 Adjusted for:          
 Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.5)(0.4)   (1.5)(1.0) 
 Interest paid on other facilities  (5.6)(4.8)   (15.4)(11.4) 
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap  - (0.7)   - 4.8  
 Credit facility transaction costs  (0.7)-    (1.0)(0.2) 
 Payments of lease obligations  (6.1)(5.5)   (18.1)(16.3) 
 Property and equipment purchased  (2.0)(1.4)   (6.4)(5.2) 
            
    16.9 12.8    225.7 154.8  
 Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests  (6.5)(6.3)   (85.0)(60.3) 
            
 Free cash flow available to shareholders  10.4 6.5    140.7 94.5  
            
 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
  

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
jbaksh@csisoftware.com
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

   
   
Topicus.com Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position     
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
       
Unaudited     
   September 30, 2024December 31, 2023September 30, 2023 
       
Assets     
       
Current assets:     
 Cash 234,603179,059161,707 
 Accounts receivable 107,575134,079114,818 
 Unbilled revenue 46,39444,83848,132 
 Inventories 5,2624,5174,797 
 Other assets 63,83055,25059,685 
   457,663417,742389,139 
       
Non-current assets:     
 Property and equipment 20,73020,03019,437 
 Right of use assets 67,18961,06655,631 
 Deferred income taxes 20,46816,4126,392 
 Other assets 12,94213,82413,540 
 Intangible assets927,295906,082913,333 
   1,048,6241,017,4151,008,334 
       
Total assets 1,506,2861,435,1571,397,473 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
       
Current liabilities:     
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans295,855161,077175,845 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 184,555211,423172,183 
 Deferred revenue 202,880138,854179,833 
 Provisions 1,5781,7081,208 
 Acquisition holdback payables 14,31512,2929,875 
 Lease obligations 21,54420,61419,055 
 Income taxes payable 21,61620,06819,689 
   742,343566,035577,688 
       
Non-current liabilities:     
 Term and other loans 49,25964,61565,468 
 Deferred income taxes 142,913137,155135,164 
 Acquisition holdback payables 10,4391,3391,529 
 Lease obligations 46,78841,52437,665 
 Other liabilities 44,15532,00527,733 
   293,554276,639267,559 
       
Total liabilities 1,035,897842,674845,247 
       
       
Shareholders' Equity:     
 Capital stock 39,41239,41239,412 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,6492,390839 
 Retained earnings (deficit) 232,796297,382273,519 
 Non-controlling interests 195,532253,299238,456 
   470,389592,483552,226 
       
       
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,506,2861,435,1571,397,473 
       


Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
       
Unaudited        
   Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023 
          
Revenue        
License 8,650  7,513  25,984  22,338 
Professional services 76,318  72,104  230,632  213,418 
Hardware and other 4,494  3,906  15,081  10,291 
Maintenance and other recurring 222,760  195,286  658,282  569,276 
   312,222  278,810  929,979  815,322 
Expenses        
Staff 164,506  152,862  515,083  458,811 
Hardware 3,204  2,988  11,395  7,111 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services23,737  22,265  70,794  64,153 
Occupancy 2,674  679  8,063  5,705 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment11,789  11,140  36,675  31,407 
Professional fees 4,991  3,815  15,265  12,653 
Other, net 5,008  3,303  13,373  10,481 
Depreciation 8,430  7,718  24,880  22,708 
Amortization of intangible assets 34,255  31,874  99,337  89,820 
   258,594  236,644  794,865  702,848 
          
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets-  -  633  - 
Bargain purchase (gain) -  -  (323) - 
Finance and other expenses (income) 6,821  5,308  18,255  14,705 
   6,821  5,308  18,565  14,705 
          
Income (loss) before income taxes 46,807  36,857  116,549  97,769 
          
Current income tax expense (recovery) 16,168  14,317  44,698  41,543 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (7,390) (5,805) (21,429) (16,699)
Income tax expense (recovery) 8,778  8,512  23,269  24,844 
          
Net income (loss) 38,029  28,345  93,280  72,926 
          
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 23,340  17,983  58,447  46,455 
Non-controlling interests 14,689  10,362  34,834  26,471 
Net income (loss) 38,029  28,345  93,280  72,926 
          
Weighted average shares        
 Basic shares outstanding 82,912,026  81,889,764  82,664,754  81,889,764 
 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819 
          
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus        
 Basic 0.28  0.22  0.71  0.57 
 Diluted 0.28  0.22  0.71  0.57 
          
          


Topicus.com Inc.       
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
       
Unaudited      
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2024  2023  2024 2023
         
Net income (loss)38,029  28,345  93,280 72,926
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):       
         
  Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other(2,365) 481  806 2,684
         
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax(2,365) 481  806 2,684
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period35,664  28,826  94,086 75,610
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus(1,019) (5) 258 1,078
Non-controlling interests(1,346) 486  547 1,606
Total other comprehensive income (loss)(2,365) 481  806 2,684
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:       
Equity holders of Topicus22,321  17,978  58,705 47,533
Non-controlling interests13,342  10,848  35,381 28,076
Total comprehensive income (loss)35,664  28,826  94,086 75,610


        
Topicus.com Inc.
 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)     
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
         
Unaudited       
Nine months ended September 30, 2024       
      
  Capital StockAccumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		Retained
earnings
(Deficit)		 Total Non-controlling
interests		 Total equity 
            
Balance at January 1, 202439,4122,390297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483  
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:       
         
Net income (loss)--58,447 58,447 34,834 93,280  
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax-258- 258 547 806  
         
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period-258- 258 547 806  
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-25858,447 58,705 35,381 94,086  
         
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
         
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity--(188)(188)(305)(493) 
         
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus--4,797 4,797 (4,797)-  
         
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company--(127,641)(127,641)- (127,641) 
         
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests    (9,048)(9,048) 
         
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests--- - (78,998)(78,998) 
         
Balance at September 30, 202439,4122,649232,796 274,857 195,532 470,389  
         


Topicus.com Inc.       
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)     
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
         
Unaudited       
Nine months ended September 30, 2023       
         
      
  Capital StockAccumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(deficit)		TotalNon-controlling
interests		 Total equity  
            
Balance at January 1, 202339,412(232)226,919266,099201,685 467,784  
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:       
         
Net income (loss)-- 46,45546,45526,471 72,926  
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax-1,078 -1,0781,606 2,684  
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,078 -1,0781,606 2,684  
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,078 46,45547,53328,076 75,610  
         
         
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
         
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity-(7)144138(196)(58) 
         
 Contribution by non-controlling interests-- --9,617 9,617  
         
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-- --(726)(726) 
         
Balance at September 30, 202339,412839 273,519313,770238,456 552,226  
         


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows       
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited       
   Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023 
          
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:       
 Net income (loss)38,029  28,345  93,280  72,926 
 Adjustments for:       
  Depreciation8,430  7,718  24,880  22,708 
  Amortization of intangible assets34,255  31,874  99,337  89,820 
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets-  -  633  - 
  Bargain purchase (gain)-  -  (323) - 
  Finance and other expenses (income)6,821  5,308  18,255  14,705 
  Income tax expense (recovery)8,778  8,512  23,269  24,844 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations(49,742) (42,776) 46,296  (1,642)
 Income taxes (paid) received(14,839) (13,463) (37,588) (39,216)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities31,732  25,518  268,039  184,145 
          
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:       
 Interest paid on lease obligations(524) (375) (1,461) (1,029)
 Interest paid on other facilities(5,553) (4,801) (15,441) (11,366)
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap-  (707) -  4,809 
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility50,000  5,000  135,000  40,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans-  4,954  29,733  31,172 
 Repayment of loan from CSI-  (29,878) -  (29,878)
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group(300) 1,810  (300) 1,342 
 Contribution from Vela Software Group into GeoSoftware and Geoactive-  9,617  -  9,617 
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests-  -  (9,048) - 
 Repayments of term and other loans(39,014) (4,232) (44,681) (77,173)
 Credit facility transaction costs(657) -  (971) (238)
 Payments of lease obligations(6,124) (5,475) (18,057) (16,280)
 Other financing activities(356) (24) (356) (24)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests(1,809) -  (78,997) (726)
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company-  -  (127,641) - 
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(4,337) (24,112) (132,222) (49,775)
          
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:       
 Acquisition of businesses(18,221) (7,190) (65,052) (95,238)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses2,325  1,443  14,444  7,026 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(6,707) (4,845) (15,940) (15,900)
 (Increase) decrease in restricted cash(1,525) -  (7,525) - 
 Property and equipment purchased(1,960) (1,381) (6,366) (5,249)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(26,090) (11,973) (80,439) (109,362)
          
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents(452) (41) 166  (73)
          
Increase (decrease) in cash854  (10,608) 55,544  24,935 
          
Cash, beginning of period233,749  172,315  179,059  136,772 
          
Cash, end of period234,603  161,707  234,603  161,707 
          