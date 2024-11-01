CORRECTION: The Geological Society of America Acquires Mountain Press Publishing Company’s Renowned Geology Book Series

Boulder, Colo., USA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Geological Society of America is issuing corrected information regarding the acquisition of Mountain Press Publishing Company.
A previous release stated the website for Mountain Press Publishing Company as https://www.themountainpress.com/. The correct link is https://mountain-press.com/.
We apologize for any confusion caused by the initial release and appreciate your understanding as we work to provide accurate and timely information.
For any further inquiries, please contact:
Jason Elkins
Director of Marketing and Communications
The Geological Society of America
+1-303-357-1026
jelkins@geosociety.org
We thank you for your continued support and interest in the Geological Society of America.
Sincerely,
The Geological Society of America
3300 Penrose Pl, Boulder Colorado 80301
www.geosociety.org
