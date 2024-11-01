ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers trading update Q3 2024 - Strong quarter with significant volume growth and robust profitability

Press release

ForFarmers trading update Q3 2024: Strong quarter with significant volume growth and robust profitability

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers: “The strong trend from the first half of the year continued into the third quarter. Our ambition to continue gaining market share was reflected in significant volume growth of 6%. Operational profitability has once again improved strongly, driven in part by the market-oriented approach, using our scale and knowledge. We remain committed to cost control. This result, in which we were again able to provide our farmers with good feed at competitive prices, is due to the hard work of our employees.

Total volume increased by 6.1% compared to Q3 2023; compound feed volume increased by 2.8%; On a like-for-like basis, volume growth shows a similar trend at 4.3% for total volume and 2.5% for compound feed.

Turnover decreased by 4.5%, entirely attributable to the decline in raw material prices.

Strong increase in operating profitability; underlying EBIT increased by 48.9% and underlying EBITDA increased by 28.2%, driven by higher gross margin and cost control.

The ROACE ratio 1 on underlying EBIT increased from 10.7% as at 30 June 2024 to 11.6% as at 30 September 2024.

on underlying EBIT increased from 10.7% as at 30 June 2024 to 11.6% as at 30 September 2024. The acquisition of Van Triest Veevoeders was completed in September 2024, an important step in increasing the share of circular raw materials.

Announcement of joint venture with team agrar to more closely serve the German market.

1 ROACE means underlying EBIT of the last 12 months divided by average capital employed over the same period



Profile of ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement "For the Future of Farming", ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of around 8.4 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,600 employees. Its turnover was approximately €3 billion in 2023. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

