Bybit Web3 Introduces SpaceS: The First Meme-Fueled Fly-to-Earn Game on Telegram

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce that Bybit Web3 has launched SpaceS , a groundbreaking new game on Telegram that brings the popular phrase “to the moon” into a chaotic, meme-packed reality. In this first-of-its-kind fly-to-earn experience, players pilot through an unpredictable cosmic world filled with classic and new internet memes, delivering an irreverent twist on space exploration.

“Blockchain gaming on Telegram introduces a new, approachable way for users to experience Web3,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit. “SpaceS is a perfect game for those who want a break from the ordinary. It is a celebration of meme culture and a gateway to the next generation of Web3 interaction. We’re excited to see players explore this outlandish universe and connect over the shared internet culture.

“We are excited about what the out-of-this-world spacefaring will bring, and trust the collective creativity will inspire the next Web3 gem at Bybit.”

Reimagining Space, One Meme at a Time

SpaceS turns the cold vastness of space into an internet-fueled playground. Players must dodge meme-inspired “asteroids” like Ghost Doges, Pumpkin-head Crying Jordans, and Vampire Pikachus, navigating a neon cosmos where the internet’s most iconic faces and figures replace cosmic debris. Each flight is a chaotic, laugh-out-loud journey through a universe as wild as the internet itself.

A New Spin on Fly-to-Earn Gaming

Combining the simplicity of retro mobile games with the culture of Web3, SpaceS is designed for meme lovers and gamers who crave something fresh. The game's unique twist on classic fly-to-earn mechanics ensures that every run offers unpredictable encounters, with each narrowly avoided asteroid serving up a new meme moment to laugh—or cringe—at.

Fly, Earn, and Laugh With Friends

With an intuitive gameplay design that brings players straight into the action, SpaceS also emphasizes social interaction. Users can invite friends to form fleets, teaming up to survive the meme-laden cosmic madness together. Perfect for the Halloween season, SpaceS offers a nostalgic, meme-fueled adventure, turning space travel into a virtual trick-or-treating experience for crypto and meme enthusiasts alike.

SpaceS is now available on Telegram for users looking for the most meme-packed adventure ever launched into the cosmos.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 50 million users globally.

Users can join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, users can visit Bybit Web3.

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com