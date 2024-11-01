XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2024

23,917 vehicles delivered in October 2024, a new monthly record and a 20% increase year-over-year

Deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units for the second straight month

XPENG has become the only Chinese automaker to deliver industry-leading urban ADAS that does not rely on HD maps or LiDARs

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for October 2024.

XPENG delivered 23,917 Smart EVs in October 2024, setting a new record for its monthly deliveries and representing growth of 20% year-over-year and 12% over the prior month. For the second straight month, deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units. For the first ten months of 2024, XPENG delivered 122,478 Smart EVs, a 21% increase from the same period last year.

In October, XNGP‘s monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86%. At the XPENG Tech Workshop on October 24, 2024, the Company demoed its AI-powered ADAS technology on XPENG P7+ and unveiled its AI Tianji XOS 5.4.0. The Company also announced that the XPENG P7+ will be equipped with end-to-end AI-driven ADAS technology as a standard configuration.

XPENG has become the only Chinese automaker to deliver industry-leading urban ADAS that does not rely on HD maps or LiDARs, providing the most competitive cost in China and accelerating the mass adoption of autonomous driving.

XPENG also officially entered the UAE market in October, hosting a launch event for its G9 and G6 models in Dubai. XPENG has introduced its Smart EVs in numerous MENA countries to date, including UAE, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon.

