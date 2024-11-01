Japan Power Market Outlook to 2035, Featuring JERA, The Kansai Electric Power Co, Electric Power Development Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of Japan and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of Japan's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Japan on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in Japan's power sector is also included in the report.



Report Scope

Snapshot of the power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Company Coverage:

JERA Co

The Kansai Electric Power Co

Electric Power Development Co

Kyushu Electric Power Co

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Japan to surpass its solar PV capacity installation target in 2030.

1.2 Offshore wind to miss capacity installation target in 2030.



2 Introduction

2.1 Japan Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 Japan Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical crisis



4 Japan Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Japan Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

4.5 Japan Power Market, Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges

Drivers

Restraints

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Japan

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Basic Energy Plan until 2030

5.5 Sixth Strategic Energy Plan, 2021

5.6 Hydrogen Energy in Japan

Basic Hydrogen Strategy

5.7 Japan Renewable Energy Policy Platform

5.8 Amendment of the Renewable Energy Act (New Feed-in Tariff Act)

5.9 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Energy

Feed-in-Premium (FiP)

5.10 Renewable Energy Auctions

Solar PV Auctions

Auction Analysis

Offshore Wind Auctions

Offshore Wind Bill

Onshore Wind Auctions

Biopower Auctions

5.11 RE 100

5.12 Establishment of New Energy Development Organization

5.13 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) in Japan

5.14 Act No. 89 of 2018

5.15 Cool Earth-Innovative Energy Technology Program



6 Japan Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 Japan Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Grid Interconnection

7.4 Electricity Trading



8 Japan Power Market, Major Generating Companies

JERA Co Inc

The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc

Electric Power Development Co Ltd

Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc

