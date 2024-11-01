UK Apparel Consumer Insights 2024 - M&S Overtook Primark in 2024 to Become the Top Retailer for Clothing Purchases

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Apparel Consumer Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Apparel Consumer Insights Report provides consumer data and analysis from the How Britain Shops Survey conducted in 2024. The report also includes some comparisons to consumer data from 2023.



The apparel market continues to be hit by the fragile economic climate, with the percentage of UK shoppers purchasing apparel in the 12 months to June 2024 down 0.5ppts versus the prior year. Spend remained mainly driven by females and young shoppers, due to their strong appetite for fashion and the latest trends.



Report Scope

Amid the fragile economic climate, consumers have begun shopping less regularly, with the proportion of shoppers buying every 4-6 months down 1.0ppts, whilst those shopping every 1-2 years is up 1.4ppts.

Value for money, fit and quality remain the top three biggest purchase drivers among apparel shoppers over price. All factors apart from following fashion trends rose in importance this year, as shoppers overall become more cautious over what they are buying and prefer classic styles.

M&S overtook Primark in 2024 to become the top retailer for clothing purchases, thanks to its classic styles and value-for-money appeal. New Look and H&M witnessed some of the biggest stepbacks, as their ranges fail to entice consumers.

Reasons to Buy

Identify how economic uncertainty is influencing how and where UK consumers shop for apparel

Understand where the demand lies within the UK apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and retailers, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition

Understand consumer sentiment surrounding the UK apparel market and what this means for apparel brands' next steps

Key Topics Covered:

WHO SHOPS AND WHAT THEY PURCHASE Who Shops for Apparel Categories Purchased Styles Purchased Womenswear and Menswear Items Purchased Girlswear and Boyswear Items Purchased Women's and Men's Footwear Items Purchased ChiIdren's Footwear and Accessories Items Purchased

HOW PEOPLE SHOP Purchase Frequency Channel Preferences Location Preferences Online Fulfilment Preferences Top Clothing Retailers Top Footwear Retailers Top Accessories Retailers

WHY PEOPLE SHOP Purchase Drivers Purchase Inspirations Fashion Preferences Experiences When Shopping for Apparel Sustainability and Ethics

SECONDHAND APPAREL PURCHASES Secondhand Apparel Purchases Future Secondhand Apparel Purchases Secondhand Categories Purchased Secondhand Purchase Drivers Secondhand Channel Preferences Instore and Online Secondhand Retailers Used Secondhand Purchase Statements

APPAREL RENTAL Apparel Rental Penetration Apparel Categories Rented Apparel Styles Rented Rental Channels Used Online Rental Platforms Used Rental Drivers Rental Inhibiters



Company Coverage:

Adidas

Amazon

ASDA

ASOS

ASOS Marketplace

BagButler

Barnado's

Baujken

British Heart Foundation

British Red Cross

By Rotation

Cancer Research

Clarks

Cocoon

DCEY

Depop

eBay

Etsy

Facebook Marketplace

For The Creators

Frontrow

Girls Meets Dress

Gumtree

H&M

Hirestreet

HURR

JD Sports

John Lewis & Partners

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

My Wardrobe HQ

New Look

Next

Nike

Onloan

Oxfam

Pre-loved.co.uk

Primark

Rotaro

Sainsbury's

Salvation Army

Shein

Shoe Zone

Sports Direct

Tesco

TK Maxx

Vinted

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nridbr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.