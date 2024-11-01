Private 5G Network Market Report and Competitive Intelligence 2024, including Companies' Market Shares, Recent M&A Activity and Venture Funding

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G Network Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Private 5G Network Market was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 22.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 46.80%.





The private 5G network market is driven by technological advances and increasing applications in the manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, automotive and energy industries. Offering high-speed, low-latency connectivity, private 5G enables real-time data processing and supports critical functions in various sectors. Innovations in infrastructure and edge computing, along with favorable regulations, have further boosted adoption. Despite challenges such as high costs and security concerns, ongoing developments are expected to drive continued innovation in the private 5G space.



Market Dynamics



The private 5G network market is driven by several factors. The growing focus on industrial automation has created a strong demand for private 5G networks as businesses seek to enhance operational efficiency and productivity through real-time connectivity and automation. Also, the increasing need for low latency and high reliability, especially in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive, has made private 5G networks an attractive solution for supporting critical applications. Moreover, rising security concerns are pushing industries to adopt private 5G networks, which offer enhanced control over data and network security compared to public networks.



However, the market also faces restraints. The high cost of deploying private 5G networks remains a barrier, particularly for small- and medium-sized enterprises. The technical complexity involved in integrating 5G networks with existing infrastructure presents challenges for businesses, potentially slowing adoption. These factors could hinder the growth of the private 5G market.



Report Scope



This study provides a comprehensive analysis of private 5G network offerings, focusing on segments such as hardware, software and services. The study categorizes the market by frequency bands, specifically sub-6-GHz and millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrums. In addition, private 5G networks are classified by deployment type: on-premise and cloud-based.

This report also explores the applications of private 5G networks across several industries, including manufacturing; healthcare; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); energy and utilities; automotive and transportation; aerospace and defense; and media and entertainment. It examines other sectors such as mining; IT and telecommunications; logistics; and supply chain management.

The study analyzes the drivers and regional dynamics of the private 5G network market, along with current industry trends. The report concludes by providing profiles of the leading companies in the market. The base year for the study is 2023, with projections for the years 2024 through 2029, including projected CAGRs for the forecast period.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for private 5G network

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates of actual market size and revenue forecast for the private 5G network market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on offering, frequency band, deployment type, application, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies in the Private 5G Network Market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 46.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Market Dynamics

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Trade Data Analysis

Imports

Exports

Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Emphasis on Industrial Automation Demand for Low Latency and High Reliability Increasing Security Concerns

Market Restraints Cost of Deployment Technical Complexity and Integration Challenges

Market Opportunities Increasing Scope of Customized Solutions Competitive Edge



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Short-term (Next One to Two Years)

Long-term (Next Three to Five Years)

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Offering Overview Hardware Services Software

Market Breakdown by Frequency Band Overview Sub-6 GHz mmWave

Market Breakdown by Deployment Type Overview On Premise Cloud

Market Breakdown by Application Overview Manufacturing Healthcare BFSI Energy and Utilities Automotive and Transportation Aerospace and Defense Media and Entertainment Other Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Analysis of the Market Ecosystem

Analysis of Leading Companies

Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles



Some of the major companies in the Private 5G Network market, which are profiled in this report include:

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies Co.

Juniper Networks

NEC

Nokia

Oracle

Samsung

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE

