Liver Cancer Diagnostics Strategic Business Research Report 2024: Early Detection Programs and Growing Use of AI and Machine Learning in Imaging Expands Market Opportunities - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Cancer Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Liver Cancer Diagnostics was estimated at US$13.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the liver cancer diagnostics market is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of liver cancer, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and increasing awareness of early detection. As liver cancer rates climb globally, particularly in regions with high hepatitis infection rates, the need for more accurate and accessible diagnostic tools is intensifying. Technological advancements, such as liquid biopsy and AI-enhanced imaging, are improving the precision of early detection, enabling more personalized treatment approaches. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote cancer screenings and early diagnosis are encouraging the adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, further boosting market growth.



How Is Liver Cancer Diagnostics Advancing Early Detection and Treatment?



Liver cancer diagnostics are undergoing rapid advancements, improving the ability to detect liver cancer at earlier stages when treatment options are more effective. Diagnostic tools for liver cancer include imaging techniques such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), as well as blood tests that measure biomarkers like alpha-fetoprotein (AFP).

Early detection is crucial in liver cancer, as the disease often progresses silently with few symptoms until it reaches advanced stages. With rising global rates of liver cancer due to factors such as hepatitis infections, alcohol consumption, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), the demand for advanced diagnostic tools is growing.



What Technological Innovations Are Shaping the Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market?



Innovations in diagnostic technologies are transforming the landscape of liver cancer detection. Liquid biopsy, a non-invasive technique that analyzes circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and DNA in the blood, is emerging as a promising tool for detecting liver cancer and monitoring its progression. Genomic profiling and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are also being integrated into liver cancer diagnostics to identify specific genetic mutations that can guide personalized treatment strategies.

Additionally, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are improving the accuracy of liver cancer imaging by enhancing the interpretation of scans and identifying early-stage tumors that may be difficult to detect through traditional methods.



How Do Market Segments Define the Growth of Liver Cancer Diagnostics?



Technologies include imaging, liquid biopsy, and biomarker testing, with imaging representing the largest segment due to its widespread use in routine screenings. Applications span early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring, with early detection driving significant demand as healthcare providers focus on improving survival rates through timely intervention.

End-users include hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions, with hospitals being the primary segment due to the high volume of liver cancer screenings and treatment planning. Geographically, the market is expanding rapidly in Asia-Pacific due to the high prevalence of liver cancer in countries such as China and Japan.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Laboratory Tests segment, which is expected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.3%. The Imaging segment is also set to grow at 7.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.9% CAGR to reach $5.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Liver Cancer Diagnostics market such as Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics U.S.A. Corporation, Hologic and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Liver Cancer Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Liver Cancer and Increasing Awareness Drive Growth in Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market

Technological Advancements in Imaging and Molecular Diagnostics Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Use of Liquid Biopsies and Biomarker-Based Diagnostics Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Early Detection Programs Fuels Demand for Liver Cancer Diagnostics

Increasing Adoption of Non-Invasive Diagnostic Techniques Drives Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Propel Market Growth in Liver Cancer Diagnostics

Focus on Enhancing Accuracy and Reducing False Positives Strengthens Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Solutions

Growing Use of AI and Machine Learning in Diagnostic Imaging Expands Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies Fuels Growth in Liver Cancer Diagnostics

Technological Advancements in Liquid Biopsy Assays for Early-Stage Detection Propel Market Growth

Growing Adoption of Companion Diagnostics in Liver Cancer Treatment Expands Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 32 companies featured in this Liver Cancer Diagnostics market report include

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics U.S.A. Corporation

Hologic

Illumina Inc.

Koninklijke Philips

Oncimmune Holdings Plc

Qiagen

Siemens Healthineers

Sirtex Medical ltd.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1x8rx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment