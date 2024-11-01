Peru Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029, Featuring Coverage of Equinix, Optical Networks (Win Empresas), Claro, Actis (Nabiax), Cirion Technologies, GTD Peru, Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Peru Data Center Market was valued at USD 130 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 310 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 15.59%.
Peru's data center market witnessed gradual and steady growth and is one of the developing and emerging locations in Latin America, with possibilities of new investments and entrants during the forecast period. By 2029, the Peruvian data center industry is expected to see a cumulative power capacity addition of over 51 MW.
The number of third-party data center facilities in Peru is gradually growing, with a slow start initially. Peru is an emerging market in the Latin American region and has around 10 existing colocation data centers spread across the country. Most of the data center activity is concentrated in Lima, where infrastructure and connectivity are more robust, although efforts are being made to expand services in other areas.
REPORT SCOPE
- Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Peru colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Peru by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Peru data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Peru
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 10
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2
- Coverage: 4 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Peru
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Peru data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The Peru data center market is home to major global and local data center operators such as Equinix, Optical Networks (Win Empresas), Claro, Actis (Nabiax), Cirion Technologies, and GTD Peru, among others.
Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) provide cloud-based services through local partners in Peru. Huawei Cloud has its own dedicated cloud region with two availability zones.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Supermicro
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Fluor Corporation
- HDOS
- PQC
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- ASSA ABLOY
- Alfa Laval
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security and Safety Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Generac Power Systems
- HiRef
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Panduit
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Actis
- Claro
- Gtd Peru
- Cirion Technologies
- Equinix
- Win Empresas (Optical Networks)
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Lima
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Lima
- Other Cities
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the Peru data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Peru?
- What is the growth rate of the Peru data center market?
- How big is Peru a data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Peru during 2024-2029?
- What factors are driving the Peru data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|103
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$130 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$310 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.5%
|Regions Covered
|Peru
Key Topics Covered:
1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Peru
1.1. Historical Market Scenario
1.2. 10 Unique Data Center Properties
1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity
1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space
1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
1.6. Locations Covered
1.6.1. Lima
1.6.2. Other Cities
1.7. Upcoming Data Center Projects in Peru
2. Investment Opportunities in Peru
2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Peru Market
2.2. Investment Opportunities in Peru
2.3. Market Investment by Area
2.4. Digital Data in Peru
2.5. Market Investment by Power Capacity
3. Data Center Colocation Market in Peru
3.1. Colocation Services Market in Peru
3.2. Retail Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Enablers
4.2. Market Trends
4.3. Market Restraints
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
6. Tier Standard Investment
6.1. Tier I & II
6.2. Tier III
6.3. Tier IV
7. Key Market Participants
7.1. IT Infrastructure Providers
7.2. Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers
7.4. Data Center Investors
