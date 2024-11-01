Peru Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029, Featuring Coverage of Equinix, Optical Networks (Win Empresas), Claro, Actis (Nabiax), Cirion Technologies, GTD Peru, Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Peru Data Center Market was valued at USD 130 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 310 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 15.59%.

Peru's data center market witnessed gradual and steady growth and is one of the developing and emerging locations in Latin America, with possibilities of new investments and entrants during the forecast period. By 2029, the Peruvian data center industry is expected to see a cumulative power capacity addition of over 51 MW.

The number of third-party data center facilities in Peru is gradually growing, with a slow start initially. Peru is an emerging market in the Latin American region and has around 10 existing colocation data centers spread across the country. Most of the data center activity is concentrated in Lima, where infrastructure and connectivity are more robust, although efforts are being made to expand services in other areas.

REPORT SCOPE

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Peru colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Peru by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Peru data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Peru Facilities Covered (Existing): 10 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2 Coverage: 4 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Peru Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing

The Peru data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Peru data center market is home to major global and local data center operators such as Equinix, Optical Networks (Win Empresas), Claro, Actis (Nabiax), Cirion Technologies, and GTD Peru, among others.

Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) provide cloud-based services through local partners in Peru. Huawei Cloud has its own dedicated cloud region with two availability zones.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

NetApp

Oracle

Supermicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Fluor Corporation

HDOS

PQC

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

ASSA ABLOY

Alfa Laval

Axis Communications

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

HiRef

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Panduit

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis

Claro

Gtd Peru

Cirion Technologies

Equinix

Win Empresas (Optical Networks)

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Lima Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Lima Other Cities



REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Peru data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Peru?

What is the growth rate of the Peru data center market?

How big is Peru a data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Peru during 2024-2029?

What factors are driving the Peru data center market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $130 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $310 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Peru





Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Peru

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 10 Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Locations Covered

1.6.1. Lima

1.6.2. Other Cities

1.7. Upcoming Data Center Projects in Peru



2. Investment Opportunities in Peru

2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Peru Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Peru

2.3. Market Investment by Area

2.4. Digital Data in Peru

2.5. Market Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Peru

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Peru

3.2. Retail Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Enablers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast



6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV



7. Key Market Participants

7.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

7.2. Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

7.4. Data Center Investors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zpfhs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment