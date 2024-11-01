Key Trends Shaping the Lodging Industry in 2024

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Lodging (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Key Trends in Lodging (2024) report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the budget, midscale, upscale and luxury accommodation market globally.

Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the market's leading players and looks at how companies are operating in the lodging industry and they are meeting their customers' needs.



Report Scope

This report provides an analysis of the lodging industry including snapshot, insights into lodging as per geographic region, key market trends, outlook, leading players, opportunities and challenges facing the industry.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the key trends in the global lodging industry.

This report helps to understand the biggest and most promising regional markets within the lodging industry, from budget, midscale, upscale, and luxury hotels.

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify growth opportunities and challenges.

Gain an understanding of the outlook for regional markets and learn from existing successes and our recommendations.

Company Coverage:

Marriott International

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Key Topics Covered:

Snapshot

Lodging Categories

Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Market Trends

Case Study

Challenges and Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjnmxn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.