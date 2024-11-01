VEON Launches AI-Powered Super App Hambi in Uzbekistan





Amsterdam, Dubai and Tashkent, 1 November 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, today launches the Hambi super app, an AI-powered innovative platform that consolidates a comprehensive suite of digital services and connectivity into a single application, which is now accessible to all mobile users in Uzbekistan.

Hambi, which is short for “Hammasi Bitta” in Uzbek, meaning “everything here” or “all-in-one”, offers a seamless, user-friendly experience to all mobile users, integrating a variety of products and services, regardless of the user’s connectivity provider. From Hambi Davo, an e-health consultation service, to Hambi Auto, which provides access to third-party car insurance, the super app offers users a digital marketplace, travel, entertainment, TV, fintech, and gaming functionalities. For Beeline Uzbekistan customers, the app also offers convenient self-service options such as management of tariffs, data, roaming and other services.

Users can earn mobile data plans, access discounts, and earn bonuses by engaging with the app every day. Planned integration of AI-powered elements will enable Hambi to personalize the user experience on the platform.

“Super apps are an important element of VEON’s Digital Operator 1440 strategy, empowering customers to access conveniently access digital services 1440 minutes in a day. Across our markets, our super apps are offering services essential to their customers, including using AI-powered solutions in features like learning and customer-care in national languages,” explains Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO “With Hambi, Uzbekistan’s home-grown super app, we are proud to enhance our value proposition while supporting the Digital Uzbekistan 2030 vision.”

Hambi joins VEON’s super app offerings across its markets, which include MyBL in Bangladesh, Simosa in Pakistan and MyBeeline in Kazakhstan, all of which are digital gateways to learning, entertainment, games, customer care and more in their respective markets, including AI-powered features aimed at augmenting the accessibility of digital services for users who are often speakers of low-resource languages.

The introduction of Hambi, developed in-house by the Beeline Uzbekistan team, follows the launch of VEON’s KINOM entertainment platform in Uzbekistan, offering TV series and movie streaming services, including Uzbek language content. Hambi and Kinom are integral to VEON’s ongoing commitment to advancing digital services in Uzbekistan.

