Leaf Blowers Market Research Report 2024 - Analysis and Forecast Through 2020-2029 - Market Players Focusing on Energy-Efficient Products Owing to Growing Consumer Demand

The Leaf Blower Market was valued at USD 32.77 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 51.94 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.98%.

North America dominated the global leaf blower market share, accounting for a global revenue share of over 50% in 2023. The sizeable residential sector and numerous garden courses across the region support the demand for the equipment. Various factors, including government initiatives and increasing demand for home improvement, are leading to expanding residential units across the region and supporting market growth.

Furthermore, Europe, considered one of the most prominent and leading markets in the gardening equipment segment, is mainly expected to be driven by residential end-users who are profoundly increasing their usage. Companies are expected to use robust ground management equipment, increasing the need for landscaping services in the area.

Urbanization of developing countries in APAC is expected to bolster the demand for gardens and recreational parks, creating a need for maintenance and supporting the growth of the leaf blower market. Also, multifamily residential properties are witnessing increasing prominence in the region. Australia and China account for significant usage of lawn and garden equipment.

The global leaf blower market has a higher concentration, with leading players expected to account for most of the industry share. The competition among the players is further expected to increase because companies emphasize the development of the latest and most advanced cost-effective technologies and products. However, in today's scenario, the market players emphasize adopting energy-efficient products owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources.

The key players in the global leaf blower market include Honda, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and STIHL. Furthermore, the manufacturers emphasize identifying market opportunities, setting specific goals to achieve productivity, and efficiently using capital resources. Customers focus on pricing, performance, efficiency, and productivity offered by different vendors and make their purchase decisions accordingly.

Key Developments in the Global Leaf Blower Market

In 2024, STIHL announced that it had invested roughly USD 13 million in expanding the production of STIHL battery saws, leaf blowers, pruning shears, trimmers, and edgers and launching ten additional cordless products.

Husqvarna focuses on eco-conscious solutions to address the growing demand for sustainable gardening tools, especially in Europe. Their recent product releases feature cutting-edge battery technology, offering longer runtimes and quick charging capabilities.

The Honda HHB36BXB battery-powered blower is designed for residential use. It is lightweight, easy to operate, and has fully variable speed control for efficient performance.

Adoption of Sustainable Products



Growing awareness related to global warming and fuel emissions is considerably leading to the adoption of more eco-friendly products in the leaf blower market. Adopting sustainable ways to reduce the environmental impact and thereby lower CO2 emissions is prominently gaining importance worldwide. Few leaf blowers, such as gas-powered equipment, emit toxic emissions, affecting air quality, and these products also cause noise pollution; manufacturers and & landscape professionals are expected to shift their preferences to eco-friendly equipment or garden care tools to avoid such circumstances.

Also, the key players are focusing on technologically advanced features such as the comfort of use, easy start mechanism, and lighter weight. The backpack blowers are designed to emit less noise, increasing their usage in residential areas. With features such as X-Torq, the equipment or tools are expected to deliver lesser fuel consumption, with reduced exhaust emission levels according to government regulatory standards.



Rise in Landscaping Services



The popularity of gardening and landscaping services has increased worldwide, aiming to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens. Leaf blowers are used to maintain commercial and residential gardens and landscaping equipment. Customers increasingly outsource landscaping services to maintain corporate, institutional, and residential areas. They are expanding their planting areas, replacing lawns, and designing and building new landscape areas.

The demand for yard and lawn care services continues to increase from the non-commercial end-user segment. Consequently, the increasing landscaping services are expected to boost the leaf blower market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly landscaping may drive demand for electric or battery-powered leaf blowers, opening market innovation opportunities.



Health Hazards Caused by Leaf Blowers



The leaf blowers are expected to pose numerous hazardous health problems to workers. These hazards vary from mild to serious. The noise emitted by the leaf blowers is expected to be irritating owing to a lack of control by the user, high pitch, and changing amplitude. Leaf blowers, particularly the gas-powered variant, are significant sources of ground-level pollution and high-level noise, leading to auditory damage.

The noise emitted by the leaf blowers has a frequency bandwidth that is very disturbing for professionals using them. An average leaf blower emits nearly 70 to 75 dBA at approximately 50 ft. The noise emitted by the leaf blowers is dangerous to human ears and could sometimes lead to permanent hearing loss. The leaf blowers are expected to worsen the conditions in the cases of asthma and allergies, thereby irritating the lungs.



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



By product, the handheld leaf blower segment dominates the global market. Handheld leaf blowers are the lightest, most powerful, and most economical. These types of leaf blowers are preferred for household cleaning-up purposes. The handheld leaf blowers offer a range of features, such as easy pull starters, mulching capacity, and variable speed control. These features allow for less messy and convenient disposal of a pile of leaves, thereby increasing its usage among professionals.

The lightweight feature makes it easier for individuals to walk around and blow away the leaves easily and conveniently. Additionally, these can comfortably cut off or shut off without the need to unstrap the entire machine. With the increasing technological advancements and innovations, electric hand-held leaf blowers are expected to witness a significant demand rise, competing with gas-powered models.



Segmentation by Product

Handheld

Backpack

Walk-behind

INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



The gas-powered segment holds the largest segmental market share in 2023. The gas leaf blowers are powered by a combination of gasoline and oil and are preferred for applications where larger cleaning jobs are required, with more power to do the work. The high power and better efficiency drive the demand for these leaf blowers in the market. One of the newer developments in gas-powered leaf blowers is using four-stroke engines that are usually lighter in weight and more powerful.

However, these models are costlier than their two-stroke counterparts. Furthermore, electric alternatives are expected to capture the market share of gas-powered leaf blowers in the coming years, owing to their health and environmental hazards, thereby hampering the segmental market growth during the forecast period. Electric leaf blowers are easier to start than their gas counterparts and are lighter in weight, encouraging more people to use them.



Segmentation by Power Source

Gas-powered

Corded Electric Powered

Battery Powered

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



By end-user, the residential segment dominates the global market. The demand for leaf blower in the residential sector is on the rise due to the increasing inclination of the population toward gardening activities, leading to the expansion of lawns and green acreage across single and multifamily housing units. The growing population migration to developed cities drives the construction of more housing units with better infrastructure and green acreage.

The demand for garden parties and cookouts is growing significantly, boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector. Furthermore, leaf bowers have witnessed high penetration in household applications in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Many vendors have been offering tailor-made products suited for these regions. Moreover, growth in urbanization is leading to the expansion of residential units, thereby leading to the rising demand for leaf blowers in the industry.



Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Commercial

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel holds the most significant share of the global leaf blower market in 2023. Factors such as broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products drive the growth of the offline segment.

Since leaf blowers involve high costs, the preference for the offline channel is high to minimize the risk of receiving damaged products. The entry of traditional garden equipment manufacturers into the leaf blower market has increased the sales of leaf blowers through retail stores such as specialty stores and supermarkets worldwide. Although the number of these devices sold online is rising, a significant share of leaf blower distribution occurs through specialty stores. Leaf blower producers harness specialty stores and supermarkets due to the availability of personalized customer services.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Australia Japan India

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Honda

Husqvarna

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Bluebird Turf

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

EGO POWER (Chervon)

Einhell

Emak

Greenworks Tools

Koki Holdings

Lowe's

Makita

Metalcraft of Mayville

New PECO

Pellenc

Schiller Grounds Care

Snow Joe

STIGA

Techtronic Industries

ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Toro Company

Walker Manufacturing

WORX

Yamabiko

YardForce

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the global leaf blower market?

2. Which region dominates the global leaf blower market share?

3. What is the growth rate of the global leaf blower market?

4. What are the significant trends in the leaf blower industry?

5. Who are the key players in the global leaf blower market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $51.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

