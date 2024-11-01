EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED



Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Hannah Crocker

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Resignation of Mr. Peter Smith from Board of Directors

Guernsey, 1 November 2024 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today announces that after 13 years of valuable service, Mr. Peter Smith retired as a non-independent director of the Company, effective 30 October 2024. We are deeply grateful for Mr. Smith’s dedication and contributions over the years. The Board is currently in the process of considering a replacement for Mr. Smith.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.