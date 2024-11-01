Europe Gypsum-Based Plasterboard and Alternatives Market Report 2023-2033 with Competitive Analysis of Leading Players - Saint-Gobain, Knauf Digital, Etex, Hemspan, Adaptavate, and Smarter Habitat

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market and Alternatives: Focus on End-User Application, Type, Material, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe gypsum-based plasterboard market and alternatives was valued at $7.10 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% and reach $14.08 billion by 2033

Gypsum-based plasterboard and its substitutes are poised to revolutionize building methods due to their many advantages over conventional chemical inputs. This market is now in a growth phase and is anticipated to increase significantly. Businesses that make investments in partnerships, infrastructure, and research stand to gain from the growing need for these cutting-edge solutions.





The market for gypsum-based plasterboard and substitutes in Europe is expanding steadily due to rising consumer demand for affordable, lightweight, and environmentally friendly building supplies. Gypsum-based plasterboard is a popular option for contemporary building projects since it is easy to install, fire resistant, soundproof, and recyclable. It is frequently used in both residential and commercial construction.



Gypsum-based plasterboard and its substitutes are becoming more popular in Europe as the continent continues to prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability in building because of their less detrimental effects on the environment when compared to more conventional materials. Improvements in manufacturing techniques have also benefited the market by increasing the robustness and adaptability of these goods. The popularity of gypsum-based goods is also fueled by regulatory frameworks that support eco-friendly building techniques and the use of sustainable resources.



Alternative materials that offer improved performance and environmental advantages, such as those composed of recycled materials or cutting-edge composites, are becoming formidable rivals. It is anticipated that market participants who prioritize R&D, infrastructure development, and strategic alliances would take advantage of this expanding trend, opening up new market opportunities in the years to come. The market for gypsum-based plasterboard and substitutes is anticipated to develop significantly as building activity increases throughout Europe.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of gypsum-based plasterboard and alternatives available based on end-user application (residential and non-residential), type (standard plasterboard, fire-resistant plasterboard, sound-insulated plasterboard, thermal plasterboard, moisture-resistant plasterboard, impact-resistant plasterboard, and others) and material (gypsum and bio-based) market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of gypsum-based plasterboard and alternatives. Therefore, this business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe gypsum-based plasterboard market and alternatives has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development and partnerships and collaborations.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Europe gypsum-based plasterboard market and alternatives analyzed and profiled in the study include gypsum-based plasterboard manufacturers. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



