Decanters - Global Market Trends, Industry Forecast, and Competition Insights (2024-2028) Featuring ZALTO Glas, Zwiesel Kristallglas, Bormioli Luigi, Ravenscroft Crystal, Wine Enthusiast Co & More

The decanter market is forecasted to grow by USD 64.4 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars, easy access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products, and rising popularity of wine, whiskey, and other spirits.

The report on the decanter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The decanter market is segmented as below:

By Material

Glass

Plastic

By Region

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the decanter market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of luxurious drinkware products with innovative functionalities and rising population of youth worldwide will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the decanter market covers the following areas:

Decanter Market sizing

Decanter Market forecast

Decanter Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading decanter market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Be Fun LLC

Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.

Fiskars Group

Godinger Silver Art Co.

Lenox Corp.

Ngwenya Glass Swaziland

Prestige Decanters

Ravenscroft Crystal

Royal Selangor International

Saverglass SAS

Smokey Cocktail

Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

Wine Enthusiast Co.

ZALTO Glas GmbH

Zwiesel Kristallglas AG

