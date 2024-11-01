Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2024

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in November.
- Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, U.K. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. GMT
A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.
Additionally, management will attend the J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.
