Belgium RegTech Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 24.8% to Surpass $300 Million this Year - Investment Opportunities to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The regtech industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 24.8% on annual basis to reach US$301.54 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.6% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$241.59 million in 2023 to reach US$649.72 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The RegTech landscape in Belgium is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Belgian RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.
Recent Regulatory Technology (RegTech) trends in Belgium indicate a growing emphasis on automation and advanced technologies to enhance compliance in various sectors.
Key trends include:
- Proactive Compliance Solutions: Companies increasingly shift from reactive compliance strategies to proactive approaches. This involves using RegTech to anticipate regulatory changes and potential risks, allowing organizations to implement measures before issues arise.
- Integration of AI and Machine Learning: Belgian firms are adopting AI and machine learning to automate transaction monitoring and risk assessment compliance processes. These technologies help organizations analyse data in real-time, improving the accuracy and efficiency of compliance efforts.
- Focus on Data Privacy and Security: With stringent data protection regulations like GDPR, RegTech solutions are being developed to ensure compliance with data privacy laws. This includes tools for monitoring data usage and managing consent.
Recent Launches
- Greenomy's Non-Financial Reporting Solutions - In 2023, Greenomy, a Brussels-based RegTech company, expanded its operations to Luxembourg, enhancing its suite of non-financial reporting solutions. This platform assists businesses, investors, and banks in navigating the complexities of sustainability reporting, which has become increasingly important due to evolving regulations.
- Greenomy's portal calculates the green asset ratio for bank loans, enabling financial institutions to assess the sustainability of their portfolios effectively. The company is committed to helping clients adapt to changing regulations by providing resources such as the Greenomy Academy and an informative blog. This expansion strengthens Greenomy's position in the EU market and highlights the growing demand for innovative solutions that simplify compliance with non-financial reporting requirements.
Partnerships and Collaborations
- FinTech Belgium and RegTech Startups - In 2023, FinTech Belgium, a prominent digital finance community association, launched an initiative to foster partnerships between RegTech startups and established financial institutions. This initiative aims to enhance the adoption of innovative compliance solutions and facilitate collaboration within the Belgian financial ecosystem.
- One notable collaboration involved a partnership between a leading Belgian bank and several RegTech startups focused on improving Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. By leveraging the innovative technologies developed by these startups, the bank aims to enhance its compliance operations and reduce the costs associated with regulatory adherence. This initiative underscores the importance of collaboration in driving the growth of the RegTech sector in Belgium and highlights the potential for mutual benefit among industry stakeholders.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|177
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$301.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$649.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.6%
|Regions Covered
|Belgium
Scope
This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in Belgium through 118 tables and 144 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.
Regulatory Compliance Spending
Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry
- Banking and Financial Services
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Real Estate
- Government and Public Sector
- Other Industries
RegTech Spending
RegTech Companies Market Share
By Type of Products
- Identity Verification Solutions
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Automated Reporting Tools
- Transaction Monitoring Systems
- Risk Assessment Tools
- Fraud Detection Systems
- Data Protection Technologies
- Training and E-Learning Platforms
- Regulatory Intelligence Tools
- Workflow Automation Solutions
- Other Products
By Industry
- Banking and Financial Services
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Real Estate
- Government and Public Sector
- Other Industries
By Technology
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Big Data Analytics
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
- Blockchain Technology
- Cloud Computing
- API Integrations and Biometric Authentication
- Data Encryption and Security Technologies
- Data Visualization Tools
- Other Technology
By Industry and Type of Products
Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products
- Identity Verification Solutions
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Automated Reporting Tools
- Transaction Monitoring Systems
- Risk Assessment Tools
- Fraud Detection Systems
- Regulatory Intelligence Tools
- Workflow Automation Solutions
- Data Protection Technologies
- Other Products
Insurance and Type of Products
- Identity Verification Solutions
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Automated Reporting Tools
- Transaction Monitoring Systems
- Risk Assessment Tools
- Fraud Detection Systems
- Data Protection Technologies
- Other Products
Healthcare and Type of Products
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Data Protection Technologies
- Training and E-Learning Platforms
- Other Products
Telecommunications and Type of Products
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Data Protection Technologies
- Other Products
Retail and Type of Products
- Fraud Detection Systems
- Data Protection Technologies
- Other Products
Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products
- Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms
- Risk Assessment Tools
- Other Products
Real Estate and Type of Products
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Workflow Automation Solutions
- Other Products
Government and Public Sector and Type of Products
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Regulatory Intelligence Tools
- Other Products
Technology and Type of Products
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products
- Identity Verification Solutions
- Fraud Detection Systems
- Risk Assessment Tools
- Regulatory Intelligence Tools
- Other Products
Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Automated Reporting Tools
- Transaction Monitoring Systems
- Other Products
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Workflow Automation Solutions
- Other Products
Blockchain Technology and Type of Products
- Identity Verification Solutions
- Automated Reporting Tools
- Other Products
Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products
- Compliance Management Platforms
- Automated Reporting Tools
- Other Products
API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products
- Identity Verification Solutions
- Automated Reporting Tools
- Other Products
Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products
- Protection Technologies
- Fraud Detection Systems
- Other Products
Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products
- Regulatory Intelligence Tools
- Regulatory Reporting
- Automated Reporting Tools
- Other Products
By Deployment
- Service Model
- On-premise Model
- Hybrid Model
By Product Offering
- Service
- Solution
By Company Size
- Small Company
- Medium Company
- Large Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg1n76
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment