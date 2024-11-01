Praxis Precision Medicines to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced it will report its financial results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the financial markets open on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The Company will host a live webcast the same morning at 8am ET, which can be accessed by visiting this registration link. This live webcast will also be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.