Blackford Capital Appoints John Snowden as CEO of Its Expanding Outdoor Living and Recreation Platform

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford Capital (“Blackford”), a leading lower middle market private equity firm, is excited to announce the appointment of John Snowden as Chief Executive Officer of its rapidly growing Patio Consolidation Platform (“Platform”), which serves as a leader in the Outdoor Living and Recreation space. Mr. Snowden's appointment will take effect on November 4. With an extensive background in driving operational excellence, strategic acquisitions, and digital transformation, Mr. Snowden will spearhead Blackford’s vision to "Own the Backyard" by building a comprehensive, omni-channel platform that capitalizes on the booming outdoor living market.

Blackford's Patio Platform currently includes notable brands like Starfire Direct, Artificial Turf Supply, Patio Productions, Harmonia Living, and the recent addition, Empire Distributing, a leader in hearth and outdoor living products. Together, these businesses serve a diverse customer base across digital and traditional retail channels, strengthening Blackford's market reach in the growing home and outdoor lifestyle sector.

Mr. Snowden brings to Blackford over three decades of leadership experience, including roles as Chief Operating Officer at Recom and Chief Executive Officer of Trademark Global LLC. His proven track record includes transforming mid-market companies into powerhouse brands through data-driven insights, supply chain optimization, and successful integrations of multiple acquisitions. Under his leadership, Blackford’s Patio Platform will focus on expanding its product portfolio and leveraging digital and traditional distribution channels to create a one-stop solution for outdoor living needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John Snowden as the CEO of our Patio Consolidation Platform. A man of great character, his vision and commitment to operational rigor align perfectly with our strategic goals for the Platform,” said Martin Stein, Founder and Managing Partner of Blackford Capital. “With John’s leadership, we are poised to consolidate our current companies, maximize the incredible product lineup and channel expertise across the portfolio and ultimately expand our presence and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Snowden’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Blackford continues to execute its consolidation strategy, designed to capitalize on demographic trends favoring outdoor home improvements, with the potential to capture even greater market share through strategic acquisitions, cross-selling synergies, and a streamlined, customer-centric approach. The consolidated companies will provide a full spectrum of high-end outdoor products, including patio furniture, firepits, artificial turf, and more, through an omni-channel presence spanning e-commerce and dealer networks.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. Blackford has a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, and a focus on operational excellence and a compelling culture. In 2023, Blackford Capital was named to Inc’s list of Founder-Friendly Investors, was recognized by ACG Detroit with the 2023 M&A Dealmaker of the Year Award and awarded the 2023 Small Markets Deal of the Year award by both Buyouts Magazine and the Global M&A Network Atlas Awards. For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c03f69f-76d4-46d2-9b07-81ff8ea60d65