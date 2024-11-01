Ariat and Yellowstone Launch Western Collab That’s Pure Dutton Ranch Style Designed with Johnetta Boone

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. , Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariat , the heritage western footwear and apparel brand, today announces a new collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products and Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s hit series. Designed by Ariat and Yellowstone Costume Designer Johnetta Boone, the collection weaves Ariat’s cowboy heritage and Boone’s bold vision and authentic knowledge of the Yellowstone look, to tell a modern story of the authentic West. Pieces of the collection will appear in the continuation of Season 5, which returns November 10 on Paramount Network. The collection is available for purchase through Ariat.com , Amazon , and Ariat brand shops across the country.

The limited-edition collection includes denim shirts, jeans, jackets, flannels, and boots that reflect the timeless classics worn by true working cowboys and cowgirls. These cowboys inspired the Yellowstone series and for whom Ariat is already a household name. The collection also includes other shirts and sweaters. These authentic, easy-to-wear pieces allow everyone to integrate a genuine Western vibe into their everyday looks.

"As a heritage western brand that’s known and trusted by the Western community, Ariat was the perfect partner for this project. My vision was to create something that was firmly rooted in authentic Western culture, while at the same time inviting those from the outside to embrace the places and stories they’ve become so immersed in while watching Yellowstone,” Boone says. “It’s been amazing to work with Ariat since the beginning of Yellowstone. Their apparel and boots are perfect for the show, especially since that is what’s worn throughout the West. Now, we’ve partnered to design an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the functional and well-worn clothing that wranglers, cowboys and ranchers work and live in every day. I’ve also added my own subtle, yet defining touches on each piece.”

“Because Ariat is engrained in the Western communities that Yellowstone is based on, our clothing and boots have organically shown up on the show throughout the years. Now, with the Ariat x Yellowstone collaboration, Ariat is even more visible in the Yellowstone universe and is more accessible to those fans captivated by the American West. Johnetta helped us develop Western looks that both honor our heritage and deliver a modern aesthetic for anyone wanting to incorporate a bit of Western flair into their wardrobe,” says Megan Iwersen, Ariat’s Chief Product Officer.

“Johnetta is a legend in the industry, and collaborating with her and Ariat on this Yellowstone collection has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Jose Castro, EVP, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. “The global western wear trend has continued to make an impact in fashion, and we couldn’t be more proud of this partnership bringing the authentic Yellowstone lifestyle to fans everywhere.”

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

