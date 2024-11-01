Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Tubing Report: Performance and Compliance Needs Spur Growth - $350+ Mn Market Trends and Opportunities 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection Tubing Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Material Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Tubing Market was valued at USD 350.32 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2025-2030.



The Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Tubing Market is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of gasoline direct injection technology in modern vehicles. GDI systems deliver fuel directly into the combustion chamber of the engine, resulting in improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced engine performance. GDI tubing is a critical component in these systems, ensuring the precise delivery of fuel under high pressure. As automakers seek to comply with stringent emissions regulations and meet consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, the adoption of GDI technology has surged, driving demand for high-quality GDI tubing.



One of the key drivers of the GDI tubing market is the global shift towards reducing vehicle emissions. With governments around the world implementing stricter emissions standards, particularly in Europe and North America, automakers are increasingly turning to GDI technology to improve fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. GDI tubing, which can withstand the high pressures required in direct injection systems, plays a vital role in ensuring the performance and longevity of GDI engines.



In addition to emissions regulations, the growing demand for high-performance vehicles has fueled the adoption of GDI technology. Automakers are utilizing GDI systems to enhance engine power and torque, particularly in sports cars and luxury vehicles. As the automotive industry continues to evolve with advancements in engine technology, the demand for GDI tubing is expected to grow, particularly as hybrid and electric vehicles increasingly incorporate internal combustion engines with GDI systems.



Segment Insights



The Passenger Cars segment holds the largest share of the Automotive GDI Tubing Market, accounting for around 55% of the market in 2023. The rising demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance passenger vehicles, particularly in developed markets, has driven the adoption of GDI technology.



Geographical Insights



The Americas dominate the Automotive GDI Tubing Market, with North America being a major contributor due to the widespread adoption of GDI technology in vehicles and stringent emissions regulations. The U.S. is a key market, driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient passenger vehicles. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are also witnessing growth, with automakers in these regions adopting GDI systems to meet emissions standards and improve vehicle performance.

Key companies in the Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Tubing Market include:

Usui International Corporation

Fischer Group

Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH

Centravis

Plymouth Tube Company

Shanghai Kechun Precision Seamless Tube Co., Ltd.

Maruichi Stainless Tube Co., Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Tris Tube Co., Ltd.

Alleima (formerly Sandvik Materials Technology)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations



3. Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Tubing Market: Historic and Forecast

3.8 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Tubing Market Segmentation: By Vehicle Type

3.9 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Tubing Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

4. Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Tubing Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

