Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Company Highlights:

GAAP net income of $0.31 and distributable earnings of $0.43, per diluted common share 1

Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share

Successfully delevered the Company 25% from a peak debt to equity ratio of 4:1 in 2023, to 3:1 at 3Q24 2

Cash and liquidity of ~$600 million 3

Agency loan originations of $1.10 billion; a servicing portfolio of ~$33.01 billion, up 2% from 2Q24 and 10% from a year ago

Structured loan originations of $258.5 million, runoff of $521.3 million and a portfolio of ~$11.57 billion

In October 2024, issued $100.0 million of 9.00% senior notes due 2027

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $58.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $77.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $88.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared to $112.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Fannie Mae $ 616,211 $ 742,724 Freddie Mac 378,809 346,821 Private Label 74,162 34,714 FHA 27,457 — SFR-Fixed Rate — 24,996 Total Originations $ 1,096,639 $ 1,149,255 Total Loan Sales $ 1,118,977 $ 1,135,287 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,056,490 $ 1,099,713

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $77.4 million, compared to $76.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $18.6 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.67%, compared to $17.4 million and 1.54% for the second quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $13.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.25% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $14.5 million and 1.32% for the second quarter of 2024.

At September 30, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $326.1 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $319.4 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.01 billion at September 30, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $31.1 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $48.4 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.3 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) Fannie Mae $22,526,022 46.6 6.6 $22,114,193 46.7 7.0 Freddie Mac 5,820,026 21.9 7.1 5,587,178 22.7 7.4 Private Label 2,619,485 18.7 5.8 2,547,308 18.9 6.0 FHA 1,390,766 14.2 18.9 1,369,507 14.4 18.9 Bridge 380,379 10.9 3.0 380,547 10.9 3.4 SFR-Fixed Rate 275,081 20.1 4.6 279,962 20.1 4.9 Total $33,011,759 38.0 7.1 $32,278,695 38.4 7.5

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2024. The Company recorded a $3.2 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $45.8 million, representing 0.20% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 14,500 6 % $ 19,650 9 % SFR 239,064 92 % 185,500 82 % Land — — % 10,350 4 % 253,564 98 % 215,500 95 % . Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 4,900 2 % 11,684 5 % Total Originations $ 258,464 100 % $ 227,184 100 % Number of Loans Originated 38 45 Commitments: SFR $ 374,070 $ 277,260 Construction - Multifamily 47,000 — Total Commitments $ 421,070 $ 277,260 Loan Runoff $ 521,341 $ 629,641





Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 9,208,954 80 % $ 9,679,128 82 % SFR 1,783,475 15 % 1,622,269 14 % Other 176,855 2 % 176,855 1 % 11,169,284 97 % 11,478,252 97 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 393,168 3 % 389,981 3 % SFR Permanent 3,086 <1 % 4,975 <1 % Total Portfolio $ 11,565,538 100 % $ 11,873,208 100 %

At September 30, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.57 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.25%, compared to $11.87 billion and 7.79% at June 30, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 8.16% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.60% at June 30, 2024. The decrease in rate was primarily due to a decrease in the SOFR rate in the third quarter of 2024.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.80 billion with a weighted average yield of 9.04%, compared to $12.15 billion and 8.99% for the second quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $14.8 million net provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $243.6 million. The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $625.4 million, before related loan loss reserves of $37.3 million, compared to twenty-four loans with a UPB of $676.2 million, before loan loss reserves of $28.1 million at June 30, 2024.

In addition, at September 30, 2024, the Company had ten loans with a total UPB of $319.2 million (before related loan loss reserves of $1.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to fourteen loans with a total UPB of $367.9 million at June 30, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company modified twenty-four loans with a total UPB of $1.15 billion. Eighteen of these loans with a total UPB of $710.7 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 4.85%, and one loan with a 7.00% fixed rate. Under the loan modification terms, borrowers invested additional capital to recapitalize their deals in exchange for temporary rate relief, which we provided through a pay and accrual feature. At September 30, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.91% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.50%. A portion of these loans totaling $87.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $151.8 million were non-performing at June 30, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2024 was $9.97 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.18%, as compared to $10.26 billion and a rate of 7.53% at June 30, 2024.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.09 billion, as compared to $10.81 billion for the second quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2024 was 7.58%, compared to 7.54% for the second quarter of 2024.

In October 2024, the Company issued $100.0 million of its 9.00% senior unsecured notes due October 2027 through a private offering. The Company expects that the net proceeds of this offering will be used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The dividend is payable on November 27, 2024 to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1699 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ324 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 8, 2024. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-5493 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2552 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release. Debt to equity ratio reflects junior subordinated notes as equity. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of October 30, 2024.

Contact: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer

516-506-4422

pelenio@arbor.com





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 286,522 $ 336,474 $ 905,002 $ 1,000,159 Interest expense 197,710 229,180 624,613 675,749 Net interest income 88,812 107,294 280,389 324,410 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 18,638 18,619 52,752 55,795 Mortgage servicing rights 13,195 14,109 37,928 48,769 Servicing revenue, net 31,142 35,463 92,577 97,376 Property operating income 1,507 1,450 4,521 4,261 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 822 (421 ) (4,711 ) (3,582 ) Other income, net 2,537 173 6,955 5,099 Total other revenue 67,841 69,393 190,022 207,718 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 44,881 39,810 135,411 123,518 Selling and administrative 13,141 12,367 39,897 38,574 Property operating expenses 1,686 1,479 4,948 4,227 Depreciation and amortization 1,944 2,286 6,937 7,297 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 3,180 1,679 7,787 12,528 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 16,220 18,652 64,903 55,047 Total other expenses 81,052 76,273 259,883 241,191 Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 75,601 100,414 210,528 290,937 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (314 ) (412 ) (1,561 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — 3,813 — Income from equity affiliates 3,177 809 7,388 20,694 Provision for income taxes (5,233 ) (5,854 ) (12,726 ) (19,436 ) Net income 73,545 95,055 208,591 290,634 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 10,342 31,027 31,027 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,028 6,789 14,119 21,200 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 58,175 $ 77,924 $ 163,445 $ 238,407 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.42 $ 0.87 $ 1.30 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.41 $ 0.86 $ 1.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 188,513,832 187,023,395 188,626,263 183,340,149 Diluted 205,347,309 221,328,818 205,448,479 217,457,399 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 1.29 $ 1.25









ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands—except share and per share data) September 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 687,540 $ 928,974 Restricted cash 179,906 608,233 Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $243,588 and $195,664) 11,292,647 12,377,806 Loans held-for-sale, net 326,141 551,707 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 376,403 391,254 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $10,564 and $6,256) 156,027 155,279 Investments in equity affiliates 76,294 79,303 Real estate owned, net 127,926 86,991 Due from related party 96,823 64,421 Goodwill and other intangible assets 88,510 91,378 Other assets 473,241 403,290 Total assets $ 13,881,458 $ 15,738,636 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 3,257,719 $ 3,237,827 Securitized debt 5,315,079 6,935,010 Senior unsecured notes 1,246,908 1,333,968 Convertible senior unsecured notes 285,170 283,118 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 144,480 143,896 Mortgage notes payable — real estate owned 35,350 44,339 Due to related party 25,474 13,799 Due to borrowers 56,975 121,707 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 80,577 71,634 Other liabilities 270,349 298,733 Total liabilities 10,718,081 12,484,031 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,684 633,684 Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares 6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 188,608,777 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding 1,886 1,885 Additional paid-in capital 2,363,259 2,367,188 Retained earnings 34,816 115,216 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,033,645 3,117,973 Noncontrolling interest 129,732 136,632 Total equity 3,163,377 3,254,605 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,881,458 $ 15,738,636









ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other(1) Consolidated Interest income $ 274,102 $ 12,420 $ — $ 286,522 Interest expense 192,945 4,765 — 197,710 Net interest income 81,157 7,655 — 88,812 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net — 18,638 — 18,638 Mortgage servicing rights — 13,195 — 13,195 Servicing revenue — 48,441 — 48,441 Amortization of MSRs — (17,299 ) — (17,299 ) Property operating income 1,507 — — 1,507 Gain on derivative instruments, net — 822 — 822 Other income, net 1,364 1,173 — 2,537 Total other revenue 2,871 64,970 — 67,841 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 16,772 28,109 — 44,881 Selling and administrative 6,345 6,796 — 13,141 Property operating expenses 1,686 — — 1,686 Depreciation and amortization 1,422 522 — 1,944 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) — 3,180 — 3,180 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 14,788 1,432 — 16,220 Total other expenses 41,013 40,039 — 81,052 Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes 43,015 32,586 — 75,601 Income from equity affiliates 3,177 — — 3,177 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 2,080 (7,313 ) — (5,233 ) Net income 48,272 25,273 — 73,545 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 — — 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 5,028 5,028 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 37,930 $ 25,273 $ (5,028 ) $ 58,175

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.









ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2024 Structured Business Agency Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,588 $ 474,952 $ 687,540 Restricted cash 161,892 18,014 179,906 Loans and investments, net 11,292,647 — 11,292,647 Loans held-for-sale, net — 326,141 326,141 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net — 376,403 376,403 Securities held-to-maturity, net — 156,027 156,027 Investments in equity affiliates 76,294 — 76,294 Real estate owned, net 127,926 — 127,926 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 76,010 88,510 Other assets and due from related party 484,921 85,143 570,064 Total assets $ 12,368,768 $ 1,512,690 $ 13,881,458 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 9,965,287 $ 319,419 $ 10,284,706 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations — 80,577 80,577 Other liabilities and due to related parties 270,830 81,968 352,798 Total liabilities $ 10,236,117 $ 481,964 $ 10,718,081









ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 58,175 $ 77,924 $ 163,445 $ 238,407 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,028 6,789 14,119 21,200 Income from mortgage servicing rights (13,195 ) (14,109 ) (37,928 ) (48,769 ) Deferred tax benefit (2,026 ) (2,433 ) (8,922 ) (6,630 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 18,792 18,757 56,728 58,684 Depreciation and amortization 2,564 3,957 8,802 12,310 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 314 412 1,561 Provision for credit losses, net 17,077 16,922 63,337 57,437 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1,217 ) 1,002 4,677 2,036 Stock-based compensation 2,977 3,047 11,748 12,141 Distributable earnings (1) $ 88,175 $ 112,170 $ 276,418 $ 348,377 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 1.35 $ 1.74 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 205,347,309 204,016,436 205,448,479 200,185,980

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.