Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $0.31 and distributable earnings of $0.43, per diluted common share1
  • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share
  • Successfully delevered the Company 25% from a peak debt to equity ratio of 4:1 in 2023, to 3:1 at 3Q242
  • Cash and liquidity of ~$600 million3
  • Agency loan originations of $1.10 billion; a servicing portfolio of ~$33.01 billion, up 2% from 2Q24 and 10% from a year ago
  • Structured loan originations of $258.5 million, runoff of $521.3 million and a portfolio of ~$11.57 billion
  • In October 2024, issued $100.0 million of 9.00% senior notes due 2027

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $58.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $77.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $88.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared to $112.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

 Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
 Quarter Ended
 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
Fannie Mae$616,211  $742,724 
Freddie Mac 378,809   346,821 
Private Label 74,162   34,714 
FHA 27,457    
SFR-Fixed Rate    24,996 
Total Originations$1,096,639  $1,149,255 
    
Total Loan Sales$1,118,977  $1,135,287 
    
Total Loan Commitments$1,056,490  $1,099,713 
 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Agency Business generated revenues of $77.4 million, compared to $76.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $18.6 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.67%, compared to $17.4 million and 1.54% for the second quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $13.2 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.25% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $14.5 million and 1.32% for the second quarter of 2024.

At September 30, 2024, loans held-for-sale was $326.1 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $319.4 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.01 billion at September 30, 2024. Servicing revenue, net was $31.1 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $48.4 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.3 million.

 Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
 UPB Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		 Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)		 UPB Wtd. Avg.
Fee (bps)		 Wtd. Avg.
Life (years)
Fannie Mae$22,526,022 46.6 6.6 $22,114,193 46.7 7.0
Freddie Mac5,820,026 21.9 7.1 5,587,178 22.7 7.4
Private Label2,619,485 18.7 5.8 2,547,308 18.9 6.0
FHA1,390,766 14.2 18.9 1,369,507 14.4 18.9
Bridge380,379 10.9 3.0 380,547 10.9 3.4
SFR-Fixed Rate275,081 20.1 4.6 279,962 20.1 4.9
Total$33,011,759 38.0 7.1 $32,278,695 38.4 7.5
 

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.8 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2024. The Company recorded a $3.2 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $45.8 million, representing 0.20% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

 Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
 Quarter Ended
 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
 UPB % UPB %
Bridge:       
Multifamily$14,500   6% $19,650   9%
SFR 239,064   92%  185,500   82%
Land    %  10,350   4%
  253,564   98%  215,500   95%
     .  
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 4,900   2%  11,684   5%
Total Originations$258,464   100% $227,184   100%
        
Number of Loans Originated 38     45   
        
Commitments:       
SFR$374,070    $277,260   
Construction - Multifamily 47,000        
Total Commitments$421,070    $277,260   
        
Loan Runoff$521,341    $629,641   


 Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
 UPB % UPB %
Bridge:       
Multifamily$9,208,954   80% $9,679,128   82%
SFR 1,783,475   15%  1,622,269   14%
Other 176,855   2%  176,855   1%
  11,169,284   97%  11,478,252   97%
        
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 393,168   3%  389,981   3%
SFR Permanent 3,086   <1%  4,975   <1%
Total Portfolio$11,565,538   100% $11,873,208   100%
 

At September 30, 2024, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.57 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.25%, compared to $11.87 billion and 7.79% at June 30, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 8.16% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.60% at June 30, 2024. The decrease in rate was primarily due to a decrease in the SOFR rate in the third quarter of 2024.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2024, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.80 billion with a weighted average yield of 9.04%, compared to $12.15 billion and 8.99% for the second quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $14.8 million net provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $243.6 million. The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $625.4 million, before related loan loss reserves of $37.3 million, compared to twenty-four loans with a UPB of $676.2 million, before loan loss reserves of $28.1 million at June 30, 2024.

In addition, at September 30, 2024, the Company had ten loans with a total UPB of $319.2 million (before related loan loss reserves of $1.0 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to fourteen loans with a total UPB of $367.9 million at June 30, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company modified twenty-four loans with a total UPB of $1.15 billion. Eighteen of these loans with a total UPB of $710.7 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.25% to 4.85%, and one loan with a 7.00% fixed rate. Under the loan modification terms, borrowers invested additional capital to recapitalize their deals in exchange for temporary rate relief, which we provided through a pay and accrual feature. At September 30, 2024, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.91% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.50%. A portion of these loans totaling $87.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $151.8 million were non-performing at June 30, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2024 was $9.97 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.18%, as compared to $10.26 billion and a rate of 7.53% at June 30, 2024.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.09 billion, as compared to $10.81 billion for the second quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2024 was 7.58%, compared to 7.54% for the second quarter of 2024.

In October 2024, the Company issued $100.0 million of its 9.00% senior unsecured notes due October 2027 through a private offering. The Company expects that the net proceeds of this offering will be used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The dividend is payable on November 27, 2024 to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1699 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ324 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 8, 2024. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-5493 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2552 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Debt to equity ratio reflects junior subordinated notes as equity.
  3. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of October 30, 2024.
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
 Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Interest income$286,522  $336,474  $905,002  $1,000,159 
Interest expense 197,710   229,180   624,613   675,749 
Net interest income 88,812   107,294   280,389   324,410 
Other revenue:       
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 18,638   18,619   52,752   55,795 
Mortgage servicing rights 13,195   14,109   37,928   48,769 
Servicing revenue, net 31,142   35,463   92,577   97,376 
Property operating income 1,507   1,450   4,521   4,261 
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 822   (421)  (4,711)  (3,582)
Other income, net 2,537   173   6,955   5,099 
Total other revenue 67,841   69,393   190,022   207,718 
Other expenses:       
Employee compensation and benefits 44,881   39,810   135,411   123,518 
Selling and administrative 13,141   12,367   39,897   38,574 
Property operating expenses 1,686   1,479   4,948   4,227 
Depreciation and amortization 1,944   2,286   6,937   7,297 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 3,180   1,679   7,787   12,528 
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 16,220   18,652   64,903   55,047 
Total other expenses 81,052   76,273   259,883   241,191 
Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 75,601   100,414   210,528   290,937 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    (314)  (412)  (1,561)
Gain on sale of real estate       3,813    
Income from equity affiliates 3,177   809   7,388   20,694 
Provision for income taxes (5,233)  (5,854)  (12,726)  (19,436)
Net income 73,545   95,055   208,591   290,634 
Preferred stock dividends 10,342   10,342   31,027   31,027 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,028   6,789   14,119   21,200 
Net income attributable to common stockholders$58,175  $77,924  $163,445  $238,407 
        
Basic earnings per common share$0.31  $0.42  $0.87  $1.30 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.31  $0.41  $0.86  $1.28 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 188,513,832   187,023,395   188,626,263   183,340,149 
Diluted 205,347,309   221,328,818   205,448,479   217,457,399 
        
Dividends declared per common share$0.43  $0.43  $1.29  $1.25 



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
 September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)		 December 31, 2023
Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$687,540  $928,974 
Restricted cash 179,906   608,233 
Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $243,588 and $195,664) 11,292,647   12,377,806 
Loans held-for-sale, net 326,141   551,707 
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 376,403   391,254 
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $10,564 and $6,256) 156,027   155,279 
Investments in equity affiliates 76,294   79,303 
Real estate owned, net 127,926   86,991 
Due from related party 96,823   64,421 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 88,510   91,378 
Other assets 473,241   403,290 
Total assets$13,881,458  $15,738,636 
    
Liabilities and Equity:   
Credit and repurchase facilities$3,257,719  $3,237,827 
Securitized debt 5,315,079   6,935,010 
Senior unsecured notes 1,246,908   1,333,968 
Convertible senior unsecured notes 285,170   283,118 
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 144,480   143,896 
Mortgage notes payable — real estate owned 35,350   44,339 
Due to related party 25,474   13,799 
Due to borrowers 56,975   121,707 
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 80,577   71,634 
Other liabilities 270,349   298,733 
Total liabilities 10,718,081   12,484,031 
    
Equity:   
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,684   633,684 
Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares   
6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares   
6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares   
6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares   
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 188,608,777 and 188,505,264 shares issued and outstanding 1,886   1,885 
Additional paid-in capital 2,363,259   2,367,188 
Retained earnings 34,816   115,216 
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,033,645   3,117,973 
Noncontrolling interest 129,732   136,632 
Total equity 3,163,377   3,254,605 
Total liabilities and equity$13,881,458  $15,738,636 



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
 Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
 Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 Other(1) Consolidated
Interest income$274,102  $12,420  $  $286,522 
Interest expense 192,945   4,765      197,710 
Net interest income 81,157   7,655      88,812 
Other revenue:       
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net    18,638      18,638 
Mortgage servicing rights    13,195      13,195 
Servicing revenue    48,441      48,441 
Amortization of MSRs    (17,299)     (17,299)
Property operating income 1,507         1,507 
Gain on derivative instruments, net    822      822 
Other income, net 1,364   1,173      2,537 
Total other revenue 2,871   64,970      67,841 
Other expenses:       
Employee compensation and benefits 16,772   28,109      44,881 
Selling and administrative 6,345   6,796      13,141 
Property operating expenses 1,686         1,686 
Depreciation and amortization 1,422   522      1,944 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)    3,180      3,180 
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 14,788   1,432      16,220 
Total other expenses 41,013   40,039      81,052 
Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes 43,015   32,586      75,601 
Income from equity affiliates 3,177         3,177 
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 2,080   (7,313)     (5,233)
Net income 48,272   25,273      73,545 
Preferred stock dividends 10,342         10,342 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest       5,028   5,028 
Net income attributable to common stockholders$37,930  $25,273  $(5,028) $58,175 

(1)  Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
 September 30, 2024
 Structured Business Agency Business Consolidated
Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$212,588  $474,952  $687,540 
Restricted cash 161,892   18,014   179,906 
Loans and investments, net 11,292,647      11,292,647 
Loans held-for-sale, net    326,141   326,141 
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net    376,403   376,403 
Securities held-to-maturity, net    156,027   156,027 
Investments in equity affiliates 76,294      76,294 
Real estate owned, net 127,926      127,926 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500   76,010   88,510 
Other assets and due from related party 484,921   85,143   570,064 
Total assets$12,368,768  $1,512,690  $13,881,458 
      
Liabilities:     
Debt obligations$9,965,287  $319,419  $10,284,706 
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations    80,577   80,577 
Other liabilities and due to related parties 270,830   81,968   352,798 
Total liabilities$10,236,117  $481,964  $10,718,081 



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
 Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income attributable to common stockholders$58,175  $77,924  $163,445  $238,407 
        
Adjustments:       
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5,028   6,789   14,119   21,200 
Income from mortgage servicing rights (13,195)  (14,109)  (37,928)  (48,769)
Deferred tax benefit (2,026)  (2,433)  (8,922)  (6,630)
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 18,792   18,757   56,728   58,684 
Depreciation and amortization 2,564   3,957   8,802   12,310 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    314   412   1,561 
Provision for credit losses, net 17,077   16,922   63,337   57,437 
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1,217)  1,002   4,677   2,036 
Stock-based compensation 2,977   3,047   11,748   12,141 
        
Distributable earnings (1)$88,175  $112,170  $276,418  $348,377 
        
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)$0.43  $0.55  $1.35  $1.74 
        
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 205,347,309   204,016,436   205,448,479   200,185,980 

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.