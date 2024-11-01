“VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN”: Resource Works launches British Columbia-wide radio campaign to champion affordable living

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Resource Works Society today announced the launch of a major radio campaign across British Columbia to address growing public concerns about the province's economic direction and underline the vital importance of natural resources to its prosperity.

The Voters Have Spoken campaign, which addresses residents in all corners of B.C., emphasizes the critical role of natural resources in supporting prosperity and essential services.

“It’s a fact that British Columbians consistently voice their support for responsible resource development,” said Stewart Muir, chief executive officer of Resource Works. “This campaign reflects the majority view that our natural resource sectors—including forestry, mining, LNG, and energy—are fundamental to funding schools, healthcare, and well-paid, family-supporting jobs. Without a strong resource economy, affordability will remain a challenge for many British Columbians.”

The two-week campaign will reach listeners through major radio stations in four key markets, including Vancouver’s CKNW and Rock 101, Victoria’s CFAX, Kelowna’s Move FM, and Fort St. John’s Sun FM. It aims to amplify the voices of British Columbians who understand that natural resource development is key to economic stability, environmental stewardship and ensuring essential public services.

Residents are also invited to use advocacy tools to send their own messages to elected leaders. More information is at https://www.resourceworks.com/

Recent polling indicates that 74% of British Columbians believe better utilization of natural resources could improve economic prospects for future generations. The message of the campaign emphasizes how sustainable resource development directly connects to British Columbians’ quality of life, well-being, and economic opportunities, especially for future generations.

British Columbia is at a crucial juncture. With shifting political dynamics and growing economic challenges, investment certainty in the resource sector must be maintained and increased to secure BC's economic future. The province’s abundant resources, skilled workforce, and reputation for stability give us all the building blocks for success—but action is needed now to unlock this potential and ensure prosperity for all.

About Resource Works Society

Resource Works Society communicates with British Columbians about the importance of the province’s resource sectors to their personal well-being. It demonstrates how responsible development of British Columbia’s resources creates jobs and incomes throughout the province, both directly and indirectly while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

For more information:

Media Contact: Simon Turner, Resource Works Society

Phone: 672-755-2050

Email: simon@resourceworks.com