Vietnam Potassium Chloride Import Research Report 2024: Laos, Uzbekistan, Israel, Canada, Russia, Belarus Source Analysis 2021-2024 & Forecasts 2024-2033

The analysis shows that over the past five years, the fertilizer market in Vietnam has been on an upward trend, with an annual apparent consumption of over 6 million tons and a market scale exceeding USD 2 billion annually. In 2023, Potassium fertilizers are among the most imported fertilizers in Vietnam, accounting for about 20% of total fertilizer imports and approximately USD 300 million in import value, also representing over 20% of the total import value. Potassium chloride is the most widely used and imported potassium fertilizer in Vietnam. From January to May 2024, Vietnam has already imported approximately USD 200 million worth of potassium chloride, indicating a continued growth trend in market demand.





The main sources of potassium chloride imports for Vietnam from 2021 to 2024 include Laos, Uzbekistan, Canada, etc. Major companies exporting this product to Vietnam include Pacific Rim International Fertilizer Limited, Dead Sea Works, and Hainan Goody International Trading CO., LTD. In Vietnam, the main importers of potassium chloride include local fertilizer distributors and logistics companies as well as foreign-invested enterprises such as Thoresen, PVCFC, and PVFCCO.

According to the publisher's analysis, the main global sources of potassium chloride include Canada, Russia, and Israel. The production of potassium chloride relies on the natural resources of potash, and therefore, major exporters in the international market are often companies from these resource-rich countries or large distributors. The import market of potassium chloride in Vietnam is heavily reliant on imports.



Vietnam, being a significant agricultural country in the world, has agriculture playing a crucial role in its national economy. In 2023, agriculture contributed 12% to Vietnam's GDP growth, with over 50% of the population in rural and 60% of the total land area consisting of arable and forest land. According to the publisher's analysis, due to limited local fertilizer production capacity, Vietnam needs to import 3-4 million tons of fertilizer annually. As one of the largest users of chemical fertilizers globally, Vietnam heavily depends on imports, including potassium chloride fertilizer.



Overall, with the population growth and ongoing agricultural development in Vietnam, the demand for potassium chloride is expected to continue rising. According to the publisher's forecast, the import of potassium chloride in Vietnam will maintain a growth trend in the coming years, playing a crucial role in stabilizing and boosting agricultural production in the country.



8. Forecast for the Import of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam, 2024-2033

