Vietnam Glutamic Acid Import Research Report 2024: Focus on China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia - Analysis 2021-2024 & Forecasts 2024-2033

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Glutamic Acid Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report data shows that the total value of glutamic acid imports to Vietnam was approximately USD 130 million in 2023, with the accumulated import value reaching around USD 55 million from January to June 2024. This growth trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



From 2021 to 2024, the main sources of glutamic acid imports to Vietnam included China, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Key companies exporting glutamic acid to Vietnam are WUXI MIFUN INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LTD, MEIHUA GROUP INTERNATIONAL TRADING (HONG KONG) LTD, and THAI FERMENTATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.



The primary importers of glutamic acid in Vietnam are companies and distributors in the food processing industry, mainly foreign-invested enterprises such as SAIGON VE WONG CO., LTD, MIWON VIET NAM CO., LTD, and DAESANG VIET NAM CO., LTD, according to the publisher.

In terms of the industry chain, the upstream of glutamic acid mainly involves starch-rich crops such as corn and wheat, which are used to produce glutamic acid through fermentation processes. The downstream industries of glutamic acid primarily include the food processing, pharmaceutical, and feed industries, with the food processing industry being the largest consumer. In the pharmaceutical sector, glutamic acid and its salts are utilized for the synthesis of antiepileptic and neurological drugs. Additionally, glutamic acid is widely used in the feed industry as a nutritional supplement in animal feed to enhance livestock production efficiency.



Globally, the major producers of glutamic acid include Ajinomoto, Meihua Holdings, Fufeng Group, and CJ CheilJedang. The publisher reports that with Vietnam's economic development and industrialization, the downstream industries of glutamic acid, such as the food processing and pharmaceutical sectors, are rapidly growing, leading to an expanding market size for glutamic acid in Vietnam.



Benefiting from the Vietnamese government's preferential policies, the global supply chain shift, and a highly cost-effective labor force, Vietnam's food processing industry has developed rapidly in recent years, becoming a key component of the country's industrialization. According to the analysis by the publisher, due to continuous economic and population growth, improvements in industrial infrastructure, and increasing foreign investment, the food processing industry in Vietnam is expected to maintain steady growth. Consequently, the demand for glutamic acid in Vietnam is rising steadily.



However, due to limited domestic production capacity, a lack of a suitable chemical industry basis, technology, and equipment, large-scale production of such products in Vietnam is not cost-effective, resulting in a heavy reliance on imported glutamic acid.



Overall, with Vietnam's economic growth and increasing per capita income, the demand for glutamic acid in the Vietnamese market is expected to continue rising. The publisher forecasts that the import volume of glutamic acid in Vietnam will continue to grow in the coming years.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (January-June 2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (January-June 2024)

Average Import Price of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Glutamic Acid Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Glutamic Acid Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (2024-2033)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Glutamic Acid Imports Market



2 Analysis of Glutamic Acid Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Glutamic Acid Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Glutamic Acid Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 Thailand

3.2.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Hong Kong

3.3.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 Malaysia

3.5 Singapore

3.6 Indonesia



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 WUXI MIFUN INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO LTD

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Glutamic Acid Exports to Vietnam

4.2 MEIHUA GROUP INTERNATIONAL TRADING (Hong Kong) LTD

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Glutamic Acid Exports to Vietnam

4.3 THAI FERMENTATION INDUSTRY CO LTD

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Glutamic Acid Exports to Vietnam



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 SAIGON VE WONG CO, LTD.

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Glutamic Acid Imports

5.2 MIWON VIET NAM CO, LTD

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Glutamic Acid Imports

5.3 DAESANG VIET NAM CO, LTD

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Glutamic Acid Imports



6. Monthly Analysis of Glutamic Acid Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Glutamic Acid Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Glutamic Acid Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Glutamic Acid in Vietnam, 2024-2033

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5uxh5l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.