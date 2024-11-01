Vietnam Diammonium Phosphate Import Research Report 2024: EU, China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand Source Analysis 2021-2024 & Forecasts 2024-2033

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Diammonium Phosphate Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







Vietnam is a major agricultural country in the world, where agriculture plays a vital role in the national economy and serves as one of its supporting industries. In 2023, agriculture contributed 12% to Vietnam's real GDP growth, with more than 50% of the population engaged in agriculture, and arable and forest land covering 60% of the total land area. According to the publisher, due to limited local fertilizer production capacity and output, Vietnam needs to import 3-4 million tons of fertilizer annually. Vietnam is also one of the largest users of chemical fertilizers in the world, heavily relying on imports, with an annual consumption of nearly 7.7 million tons and over 4 million tons of fertilizer imported each year. The import market of diammonium phosphate in Vietnam is similarly dependent on imported products.



In 2023, Vietnam established 1,400 new agricultural enterprises, bringing the total number of agricultural enterprises to over 16,100, indicating strong development momentum in downstream industries of diammonium phosphate. Vietnam is one of the top 15 agricultural product exporters globally and the second-largest in Southeast Asia, with a substantial demand for fertilizer products.



According to the publisher, over the past five years, the fertilizer market in Vietnam has shown an overall upward trend, with an apparent annual consumption exceeding 6 million tons and a market scale of over USD 2 billion annually. Compound fertilizers are the most imported type, accounting for more than 35% of the total import value. Diammonium phosphate is a major category of compound fertilizers, with Vietnam's imports amounting to USD 271 million in 2023. From January to May 2024, Vietnam imported approximately USD 160 million worth of diammonium phosphate, demonstrating a continuous growth trend in market demand.



Based on the analysis of the publisher, the primary sources of diammonium phosphate imports for Vietnam from 2021 to 2024 include China, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. Major companies exporting this product to Vietnam include Yunnan Yuntianhua Honglin Chemical, Sojitz Corporation, and Purefert, with Chinese enterprises holding a significant market share. The main importers in Vietnam comprise both local fertilizer distributors and foreign-invested enterprises, such as TGO HAIPHONG, JAPAN VIETNAM FERTILIZER, and NGUYEN PHAN CO, LTD.



Overall, with population growth and continuous agricultural development in Vietnam, the demand for diammonium phosphate will continue to rise. According to the publisher, the import of diammonium phosphate in Vietnam is expected to maintain a growth trend in the coming years, playing a crucial role in stabilizing and boosting agricultural production in the country.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Growth Rate of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Growth Rate of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Import Price of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Diammonium Phosphate Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Fertilizer Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam (2024-2033)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $281 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $386.32 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Fertilizer Market



2 Analysis of Diammonium Phosphate Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Diammonium Phosphate Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Diammonium Phosphate Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 Singapore

3.2.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 South Korea

3.3.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 Japan

3.5 Thailand

3.6 EU



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA HONGLIN CHEMICAL

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Analysis of Diammonium Phosphate Exports to Vietnam

4.2 YUNNAN XIANGFENG TRADING CO, LTD.

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Analysis of Diammonium Phosphate Exports to Vietnam

4.3 Sojitz Corporation

4.3.1 Company Profile

4.3.2 Analysis of Diammonium Phosphate Exports to Vietnam



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 Tgo Commodities Haiphong Co.

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Analysis of Diammonium Phosphate Imports

5.2 Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company

5.2.1 Company Profile

5.2.2 Analysis of Diammonium Phosphate Imports

5.3 Nguyen Phan

5.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.2 Analysis of Diammonium Phosphate Imports



6. Monthly Analysis of Diammonium Phosphate Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Diammonium Phosphate Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Diammonium Phosphate Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Diammonium Phosphate in Vietnam, 2024-2033

