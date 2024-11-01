Vietnam Cassava Export Research Report 2024-2033: Top 10 Export Destinations and Volumes, Top 10 Suppliers, and Top 10 Buyers

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cassava Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







Cassava and its products are among the key agricultural exports of Vietnam. Vietnamese cassava is known for its good quality, affordable price, and stable supply, which has gradually made Vietnam one of the major global producers and exporters of cassava.



In 2023, Vietnam's total cassava exports amounted to USD 223 million. The international market demand is expected to continue growing in 2024, with Vietnam's cassava cumulative export value reaching nearly USD 85 million from January to May 2024. The global demand for cassava is projected to further expand in the coming years.



The publisher analyzes that the major destinations for Vietnam's cassava exports include China, South Korea and Pakistan, with exports to China accounting for over 90% of Vietnam's total cassava and cassava product exports. Between 2021 and 2024, the main export destinations for Vietnamese cassava were China, South Korea, and Singapore. Major companies importing cassava from Vietnam include Guangxi Jinyuan Biochemical, China SDIC International Trade Co., Ltd, and Kwang Joo (PTE) Ltd. The analysis of CRI also shows that most of Vietnam's cassava exports are handled by domestic cassava producers, with a smaller portion managed by subsidiaries of international cassava producers and distributors operating in Vietnam. Major cassava exporters in Vietnam include LHM Co., Ltd, Cong Ty H?ng Nga Sai Gon, and Cong Ty TNHH Giang Huy Hoang.



As an important agricultural product, the market demand for cassava is expected to continue growing. Currently, Vietnam ranks among the top in the world in terms of cassava production and export volume. According to the publisher, there remains significant growth potential for Vietnam's cassava exports.



Topics covered:

The Export Volume and Value of Cassava in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Cassava in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Cassava in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Cassava in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Cassava in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Export Price of Cassava in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for Vietnam Cassava and Their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Cassava in Vietnam and Their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Cassava in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Cassava in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Cassava Export Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Export of Cassava in Vietnam (2024-2033)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $230 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $313.47 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Cassava Export Market



2 Analysis of Cassava Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Cassava in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Cassava in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Cassava in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Cassava in Vietnam

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Cassava in Vietnam

2.2 Major Destination for Cassava Exports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Destination for Cassava Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 South Korea

3.2.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.3 Singapore

3.3.1 Analysis of Export Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.4 Hong Kong

3.5 United States

3.6 Australia



4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Cassava in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 GUANGXI JINYUAN BIOCHEMICAL

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Cassava Imports from Vietnam

4.2 CHINA SDIC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO LTD

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Cassava Imports from Vietnam

4.3 KWANG JOO (PTE)LTD

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Cassava Imports from Vietnam



5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Cassava in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 LHM CO LTD

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Cassava Exports

5.2 CONG TY HANG NGA SAI GON

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Cassava Exports

5.3 CONG TY TNHH GIANG HUY HOANG

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Cassava Exports



6. Monthly Analysis of Cassava Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Cassava Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Cassava Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of Cassava in Vietnam, 2024-2033

