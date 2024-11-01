Safety Shot Expands Distribution to Chicagoland Grocery Stores

The Company's rapid alcohol-reducing beverage, Sure Shot, launches in Pete's Fresh Market, Caputo's, Tony's Fresh Market, Festival Foods, and Sunset Foods.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) ("Safety Shot" or "the Company") today announced a significant expansion of its retail footprint with the launch of its 4 oz. Sure Shot beverages in select Chicagoland grocery stores. Sure Shot will be available in all stores of Pete's Fresh Market, Caputo's, Tony's Fresh Market, Festival Foods, and Sunset Foods, with disruptive placements throughout the stores to maximize visibility and consumer awareness.

This strategic move into the Chicagoland market represents a key step in Safety Shot's nationwide expansion strategy. By partnering with these regional grocery chains renowned for their commitment to quality, freshness, and diverse selections, Safety Shot gains access to a large and discerning consumer base in a major metropolitan area.

Sure Shot is the world's first beverage designed to reduce blood alcohol content (BAC) and boost mental clarity. Crafted with essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics, this on-the-go beverage helps consumers enjoy themselves responsibly while supporting mental clarity and energy. Backed by a recently awarded patent and positive clinical study results, Sure Shot is uniquely formulated to reduce BAC in 30 minutes or less, providing a convenient and effective way for consumers to manage their alcohol consumption.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Sure Shot to the Chicagoland market grocers," said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot, Inc. "This expansion marks further confirmation in our mission to make responsible drinking more accessible and convenient for consumers. We are confident that Sure Shot will resonate with Chicagoland shoppers who are looking for healthier and more mindful ways to enjoy social occasions."

"Since the rebrand, we've seen a significant increase in consumer interest and engagement with Sure Shot," added Boon. "This expansion allows us to build on that momentum and introduce our product to a new audience of health-conscious consumers."

"The strategic placement of off-shelf displays in these high-traffic stores is key to capturing consumer attention and driving impulse purchases," said Josh Wagner, Chief Revenue Officer of Safety Shot, Inc. "Research shows that consumers are more likely to gravitate towards and engage with products that are prominently displayed in off-shelf locations. Combined with the eye-catching new branding and convenient 4 oz. size, Sure Shot is poised to make a strong visual impact and appeal to shoppers."

These Chicagoland grocers are known for their commitment to providing a wide array of better-for-you products, and the introduction of Sure Shot aligns perfectly with this focus on health and wellness. Consumers who prioritize their well-being and seek innovative solutions are often drawn to new and unique products, and Sure Shot's presence in these stores provides an excellent opportunity to reach this receptive audience.

The 4 oz. Sure Shot bottles will be prominently displayed in participating stores throughout Q4, coinciding with the holiday season when alcohol sales traditionally peak. With 60% of annual alcohol sales occurring in October, November, and December, this strategic timing allows Safety Shot to capitalize on increased consumer demand and introduce its innovative product to a wider audience. Sure Shot will be priced at $5.99 per unit.

This expansion builds upon Safety Shot's recent initiatives to increase brand awareness and market penetration, including a new partnership with 7-Eleven stores in the Chicagoland area and a successful campaign with Launchpad Network to reach college students. These strategic partnerships, combined with the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and product development, are expected to drive continued growth and contribute to increased shareholder value.

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at www.sureshot.com and Amazon. The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.

