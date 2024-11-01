North Texas Food Bank Launches “Face of Hunger” Holiday Giving Campaign

Dallas, TX, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) has launched its “Face of Hunger” holiday-giving campaign. This crucial initiative aims to raise funds to provide an astounding 50 million meals to North Texans facing hunger this holiday season.

The situation is urgent: hunger is more prevalent than ever in the community. As the holiday season approaches, the demand for food assistance surges, highlighting that hunger knows no boundaries. It affects individuals from all walks of life—neighbors, colleagues, and children in local classrooms. The campaign features images that reflect this diversity, emphasizing that hunger does not discriminate.

“The face of hunger is everywhere—it could be someone you see every day,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for NTFB. “Many individuals in the community are forced to make heartbreaking choices between buying food and paying for essential needs like medicine or rent. No one should have to choose between nourishing meals and basic necessities.”

The urgency of the situation is underscored by a recent study indicating that Texas has become the leader in food insecurity, surpassing California. With a staggering food insecurity rate of 16.4%, nearly 5 million Texans are affected—over one-third of whom are children. Within NTFB’s 13-county service area, approximately 778,000 individuals face food insecurity, equating to 1 in 7 people, with nearly 286,860 of them being children.

This holiday season, community members have the power to make a meaningful impact. Thanks to a generous matching opportunity from the Beaumont Foundation of America and Sammons Enterprises, all donations made during the “Face of Hunger” campaign will be doubled in impact up to $200,000. Every dollar contributed can provide six meals to children, seniors, and families in need across North Texas.

“During the holiday season, food represents more than just nourishment; it signifies connection, celebration, and togetherness,” Yaeger emphasized. “When food is missing, it creates a void beyond hunger. The goal is to provide meals and help people reconnect with their loved ones during this special time of year. Each donation can be a beacon of hope for those who need it most.”

To learn more and contribute, please visit www.ntfb.org/thefaceofhunger.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachment