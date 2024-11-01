Ibotta launches SNAP rewards benefiting more than 40 million people in the United States

In celebration of its fifth annual Free Thanksgiving, Ibotta will help provide 1 million meals* to Feeding America®

DENVER, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), the leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, today announced additional benefits for consumers eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to Pew Research , as of April 2023 more than 40 million people in the U.S. received SNAP benefits. Through Ibotta’s SNAP Rewards, eligible Savers get access to new exclusive offers every month including 100 percent cash back on the ingredients for their Thanksgiving meal.

This marks the fifth year Ibotta will provide Savers the opportunity to earn cash back rewards on Thanksgiving staples no matter how they celebrate. Over the past four years, Ibotta’s Thanksgiving program has fed more than 11 million people in America with items available in the Ibotta app. This year Savers can partake in ‘Thanksgiving Your Way’. New Savers and SNAP-eligible users can pick and choose their offers based on their personal preferences, no turkey required*. This year’s bundle is valued between $25 and $27 in cash back rewards when all eligible items are purchased.

“Alleviating food insecurity is a mission near and dear to our hearts at Ibotta, which is why we work tirelessly to provide our Savers the best offers on an assortment of seasonal favorites,” said Rich Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer at Ibotta. “Our work to benefit SNAP-eligible users has been in the works for a while now and we are so happy it will be available to Savers during the holidays, starting with their Thanksgiving meal. We are also proud to make a financial commitment to Feeding America to help even more families put food on the table this season.”

Nearly 50% of people facing hunger are unlikely to qualify for SNAP. To ensure everyone has access to the food and resources they need to thrive, Ibotta is partnering with Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. From November 1 through November 27, Ibotta will help provide one meal** to Feeding America for the first redemption every Ibotta user makes, up to 1 million meals. Click here to learn more.

“We are grateful for partners like Ibotta who share our vision of making nutritious food accessible to all,” said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America's Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Ibotta’s SNAP Rewards program demonstrates their commitment to supporting families facing hunger, and as a SNAP Referral partner, they help connect eligible individuals to essential benefits that make healthy food more affordable. With their additional support this November, Ibotta is helping ensure the Feeding America network can continue providing food and hope to neighbors in need this holiday season.”

To learn more about Ibotta’s cash back Thanksgiving and see what offers are available to you, download the Ibotta app .

*Details found here

**$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver, and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more

Media Contact

Ibotta

Corporate Communications

Rachel Johnson, rachel.johnson@ibotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d28afc2f-29c6-4b0b-a7ef-72f83afc9d48