PS International Group Ltd. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Hong Kong, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: PSIG) (“PSIG” or the “Company”), a long-established global logistics service provider headquartered in Hong Kong specialized in cross-border air freight services, today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on October 30, 2024 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq’s Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice provides that the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until April 28, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

The receipt of the Notice has no immediate effect on the Company’s business operations or the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq under the ticker “PSIG.” Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has until April 28, 2025 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before April 28, 2025, the bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance to the Company.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by April 28, 2025, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intent to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

PSIG is a long-established global logistics and supply chain solution provider, specialized in air freight forwarding services, connecting businesses from Asian transportation hubs to the US and the rest of the world. The company was founded in 1993, since inception it has provided standard and tailored logistics services covering over 140 countries. The company’s vision is to make cross-border trade easier for everyone, helping customers to unlock the value of time through efficient integrated supply chain solutions. PSIG conducts businesses via operational subsidiaries headquartered in Hong Kong, namely Profit Sail Int’l Express (H.K.) Limited and Business Great Global Supply Chain Limited, which derive revenue from air and ocean freight forwarding services and supply chain ancillary services. The company plans to expand its network and enhance its cross-border capacities in the United States, Middle East and Southeast Asia, with more local cooperations and strategic partnerships. The company continues to invest in its smart logistics system, aiming to be a leading technology-driven logistics service provider in global e-Commerce market.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in verbal statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

