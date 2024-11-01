“Stories of Türkiye” project introduces Turkish culture to American children

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye, through its Education Attaché Office in Houston, has launched the Stories of Türkiye project, a new initiative aimed at introducing and endearing Turkish culture to American children aged 4-10. The project offers a series of different audiobooks designed to captivate young children, that explore Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and diverse geographical regions through engaging and instructive storytelling.

Karamel the Cat

At the heart of ‘Stories of Türkiye’ is Karamel, a curious and adventurous cat, who takes young listeners on a journey through Türkiye’s most iconic locations. From the vibrant streets of Istanbul to the magical landscapes of Cappadocia, Karamel’s adventures offer children an engaging means to learn about the country’s rich traditions and history. Each audiobook provides an in-depth exploration of a different region, designed to spark curiosity and create a positive perception of Türkiye among young audiences.

Ali Kılıçlıoğlu, Education Attaché of the Republic of Türkiye in Houston, shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This project is designed to show American children the richness and diversity of Turkish culture in a fun and accessible way. Through Karamel’s adventures, we hope to ignite curiosity and appreciation for Türkiye among children and to shape their early perceptions thereby sparking a lasting sympathy with our country.”

Valuable resource for parents and educators

Available on the dedicated website , the audiobooks serve as a valuable resource for parents and educators alike. The project supports cultural exchange and should contribute to language development by providing stories that are both educational and entertaining. The series is crafted to enrich children's understanding of different cultures while simultaneously fostering a love for storytelling.

It’s hoped that “Stories of Türkiye” project will become a unique and engaging tool for introducing Turkish culture to the next generation of American children, ensuring that young listeners can enjoy both the beauty of Türkiye’s landscapes and the depth of its traditions.

Through this initiative, the Ministry of National Education continues its commitment to promoting cross-cultural understanding and fostering global ties.

Contact:

Ali Kılıçlıoğlu

Turkish Education Attaché in Houston

houstonedu@meb.gov.tr

Tel: +1 (713) 6230632