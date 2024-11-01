Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 12, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COIN) securities between April 14, 2021 and July 25, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Coinbase investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Coinbase-Global-Inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On July 25, 2024, the United Kingdom’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) announced that Coinbase’s UK-based subsidiary CB Payments Ltd. (“CBPL”) had been fined £3,503,546 for “repeatedly breaching a requirement that prevented the firm from offering services to high-risk customers.”

On this news, Coinbase’s stock price fell $13.52, or 5.5% to close at $231.52 per share on July 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) In 2020, after investigation, the FCA had deemed efforts by CBPL to prevent criminals from using its platform, to be inadequate; (2) as a result, the FCA reached an agreement with CBPL, which put requirements in place that were designed to prevent high risk customers from using CBPL’s platform; (3) CBPL then breached that agreement, which resulted in 13,416 high risk individuals receiving services; (4) the foregoing resulted in an undisclosed heightened regulatory risk; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 12, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

