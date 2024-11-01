Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Redemption and Cancellation of Shares

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the “Company”)

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey

with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327



Completion of the Rollover Option and Cash Exit

Change to Share Capital

1. Completion of the Rollover Option and Cash Exit on 1 November 2024

The Company is pleased to announce the completion of the Rollover Option and Cash Exit pursuant to the Company's managed wind-down. Terms used and not defined shall have the same meanings set out in the circular to Shareholders dated 25 June 2024.

a. Rollover into the Sub-Funds of BG Eire ICAV





On 1 November 2024:

each Participating Euro Share was converted into one of two classes of Rollover Euro Share, corresponding to the relevant Rollover Fund;





immediately following the Share Conversion, all Rollover Shares were compulsorily redeemed in full by the Company and cancelled immediately upon redemption; and





the Company transferred the assets attributable to the Rollover Shares to the Rollover Funds in consideration for the issue of shares in the relevant Rollover Fund to Participating Shareholders on a NAV-for-NAV basis.





b. Cash Exit





On 1 November 2024, all Euro Shares (bar one) and all Sterling Shares held by Shareholders not participating in the Rollover Option were redeemed in full and cancelled by the Company.

The redemption monies will be payable in the currency of each relevant class of Shares and will be paid to Shareholders within 14 Business Days of the Cash Redemption Date (being 1 November 2024), or as soon as practicable thereafter.

2. Change to Share Capital

One Share held by an entity of the Boussard & Gavaudan group has not been redeemed and cancelled from the Company’s register, for the purposes of appointing the Company’s liquidator.

Following the above-mentioned cancellation of Shares, the Company’s share capital is as follows:

BGHL Share Capital Number of Euro Shares Number of Sterling Shares Total Number of Shares Shares Outstanding 1 0 1 Held in treasury 0 0 0 Shares issued 1 0 1

The Company would like to thank its Shareholders for their continued support over the years.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan

+44 20 3751 5389

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Secretary

+44 (0) 1481 702400

1 November 2024

