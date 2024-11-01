Kingmakers Music Releases Black Love And Partners With Tuff Gong International Distributors

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingmakers Music, launched by Kingmakers of Oakland to create movement music to uplift Black culture that is profanity free, life affirming Hip Hop, released on October 18th their highly anticipated album Black Love on the EVEN platform. This album responds to the narrative that Black youth in Oakland are “out of control” by presenting a unifying message centered on Black love and self-expression. Under the leadership of Jahi, the newly appointed Director of Kingmakers Music, and A&R guidance from Zo1, Black Love showcases the incredible talent of Oakland's young artists. The album draws inspiration from the jazz vibes of Digable Planets and the cultural resonance found in "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," presenting a fresh and authentic sound reflective of the Oakland-Bay Area.

In addition to this release, Kingmakers Music proudly announces a new distribution partnership with Tuff Gong International Distributors, the oldest independently owned entertainment company in the Caribbean. Founded by Bob and Rita Marley, Tuff Gong International is a champion in music distribution, mastering, and manufacturing, and also serves as the Caribbean licensee for Universal Music Group. They will distribute the Black Love album globally beginning November 22nd, 2024.

“Black Love is more than just an album; it’s a powerful declaration that celebrates the richness and resilience of our community. We want to challenge the negative narratives surrounding Black youth and showcase the beauty and creativity that exists right here in Oakland. The partnership with Tuff Gong will help us reach youth in the broader African diaspora,” remarked Jahi.

Tuff Gong International’s Executive Label Manager, Myshjua Allen Murray, speaking on the collaboration mentions; “We are thrilled to partner with Kingmakers Music. This collaboration not only expands our commitment to independent music but also aligns perfectly with our vision of promoting authenticity and cultural expression in the music.”

This partnership will enhance Kingmakers Music's reach, providing comprehensive distribution options for indie labels, artists, and producers. Additional key benefits include assistance in setting up accounts with RIAA and SoundExchange, consultation with Tuff Gong International Distributor’s team and cross-promotion on Tuff Gong International’s social media accounts. Additionally, artists will have access to a dedicated dashboard for tracking trends, as well as free workshops on music marketing and promotion, enhancing their ability to reach wider audiences.

For inquiries about Kingmakers Music, please contact jahi@kingmakersofoakland.org .

Album Details:

Label: Kingmakers Music / Kingmakers of Oakland

A&R: Zo 1

Produced by: Zoran Beats with additional production by Claydough, Afterthought, Nate France & Narayana.

Mixed and Mastered by: Tucker Andrew

Executive Producers: Chris Chatmon for Kingmakers of Oakland

Track Listing:

LOVE – feat. YGB, Ms. Davis & Genesis Chambers LEAD with LOVE – feat. Jada Imani, AMARI & Genesis Chambers BLACK LOVE – feat. 42k Lil, Freegame Vic & 9Letters UBUNTU – feat. 42k Lil, AMARI, SpearoftheNation & N’Cole BLACK EXCELLENCE – feat. N’Cole, Jada Imani & Iky SET ME FREE – feat. Amen Auset, B.ASI, & Sai TAKE IT BACK – feat. B.ASI, SinQ, Freegame Vic & Bro AD MUST KNOW – feat. N’Cole, ZRA, SinQ & Baba C LOVE NOIR – feat. Cava Menzies & Kev Choice GOING UP – feat. Jada Imani, Amen Auset, B.ASI & Icy

Website: https://kingmakersmusic.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/kingmakersmusic

TikTok: @KOO.Music

YT: @KingmakersMusic

Fanbase: @KingmakersMusic

Even.biz: @KOOMusic

Instagram: @Kingmakers.Music

About Kingmakers Music

Kingmakers Music is a youth based, full service record label, powered by Kingmakers of Oakland. We make movement music that is culturally relevant, profanity free, created with a unique style and freshness from artists rooted in Oakland, California.

About Tuff Gong International

Founded by cultural icon Bob Marley, Tuff Gong International is the legendary home of reggae music. The Jamaican born singer/songwriter's life and music made a global impact that continues to influence pop culture to this day. Built under the stewardship of Rita Marley, Tuff Gong's Kingston, Jamaica headquarters reflects their joint vision to use music as an instrument of inspiration and empowerment. The landmark compound includes a recording studio, music production, and distribution offices as well as the lone vinyl record pressing plant in the region. In addition to the flagship property at 220 Marcus Garvey Drive in Jamaica, Tuff Gong has now expanded its multimedia footprint to include Tuff Gong TV and a suite of channels on SiriusXM (Tuff Gong Radio, Tuff Soca, and Tuff Beats).

Press contact: jahi@kingmakersofoakland.org / myshjua@tuffgongmusic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac2f4c23-5bcf-42c5-80d8-719d3350da87

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98dbb4f4-9303-4f4d-8de6-97f67877ee07