NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted United Kingdom defense leaders at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division Tuesday.

Madelaine McTernan, chief of defence nuclear at the Ministry of Defence, led the U.K. delegation. Adm. William Houston, director of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, accompanied them.

“It was an honor to welcome the United Kingdom delegation to the shipyard and share best practices as we strengthen our partnership,” NNS President Jennifer Boykin said. “We appreciate every opportunity to demonstrate the pride and commitment our shipbuilders have for building the nuclear-powered vessels our U.S. Navy needs to protect freedom and prosperity around the world.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity to visit our partners in the United States and see the expertise on display today,” McTernan said. “This visit comes following the renewal of the 1958 Mutual Defence Agreement which shows our commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship with our trusted partner, as we look to how we can safeguard our nation’s security in an increasingly challenging world.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-united-kingdom-defense-leaders-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/.

"The 1958 Mutual Defense Agreement is a cornerstone of our collective security, underscoring the profound trust and collaboration between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Houston said. “Over the past 65 years, our partnership with the UK, our shipbuilders and our suppliers, has not only strengthened our undersea capabilities but has also ensured the safety and stability of our nations in an increasingly complex global environment. Together, we uphold the principles of freedom and security, and our shared commitment to safe and effective naval nuclear propulsion remains a testament to the enduring bond between our navies."

NNS is the United States’ sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear‐powered submarines.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81857056-0027-4d89-85a0-042c8be96b22