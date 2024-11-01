MGX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Metagenomi, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Metagenomi, Inc. (“Metagenomi” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MGX) and certain of its officers.



This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Metagenomi securities pursuant and/or traceable to Metagenomi’s registration statement for the initial public offering held between February 9, 2024, and May 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MGX.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Metagenomi introduced itself to investors during its initial public offering as a "genetic medicines company" having a long-standing business relationship with Moderna, one of the leading Covid-19 vaccine companies and integral to Metagenomi's collaboration with Moderna was the claim that the two companies had entered into a Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement on October 29, 2021, which included multiple four-year research programs and a subsequent licensed product-by-licensed product agreement.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Metagenomi you have until November 25, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The firm represents investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

