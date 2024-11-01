Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating Medpace Holdings, Inc. for potential violations of securities laws

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP).

The investigation concerns whether Medpace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud

On September 25, 2025, the investment bank/brokerage firm, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. downgraded Medpace, citing perceived weaknesses in the Company's business model as a contract research organization amid pressure on biotechnology funding.

On this news, Medpace's stock price fell $35.24 per share, or 9.9%, to close at $320.58 per share on September 25, 2024.

