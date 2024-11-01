Paragon 28, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Paragon 28, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION AND JOIN THE CASE

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Paragon 28, Inc. (“Paragon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FNA) common stock between May 5, 2023 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) – Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

On July 30, 2024, after market hours, Paragon disclosed that the Company’s previously issued financial statements from 2023 and 2024 should no longer be relied upon “due to errors in such financial statements” related to “accounting” and would therefore require restatements. Additionally, the Company reported that it had identified “one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, Paragon’s stock price fell $1.24, or 13.7%, to close at $7.79 per share on July 31, 2024.

Then, on August 8, 2024, after market hours, Paragon released its amended annual report for 2023 and the first quarter 2024 report, providing restated financial figures, revealing understated cost of goods sold and overstated net inventories.

On this news, Paragon’s stock price fell $1.67, or 20.1%, to close at $6.64 per share.



