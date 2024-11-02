Survey: Nearly Half of Americans Expect Their Mental Health to be Negatively Affected By the Presidential Election Result

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An annual holiday stress survey has also revealed the stakes of the upcoming presidential election in mental health terms: nearly half of the country will feel negative mental health effects if their preferred candidate loses on Tuesday. Of 500 Americans randomly surveyed, more than 13% said their mental health will be extremely negatively affected if their candidate loses; and more than 33% said their mental health would be somewhat negatively affected.



The results are part of the third annual Holiday Stress Outlook from healthcare marketplace Sesame.

Holiday stress levels, uniquely accompanied this year by hand-wringing over a high-stakes presidential election, are again driving Americans toward a variety of coping mechanisms. Nearly half of respondents (49%) will turn to comfort food to deal with the stresses of the season, about one in five say they will have sex, and 27% say they will drink alcohol to cope.

Partisan divide may now also include mental health outcomes

The mental health of those who identified as Democrats in the survey was found to be particularly vulnerable to a loss by their preferred candidate. Of the 186 polled who said they are Democrats, 56% said their mental health will be negatively affected by a loss: 21% said their mental health would be extremely negatively affected; and 35% said it would be somewhat negatively affected.

Those who said they are Republicans were less likely (37%) to report that their mental health is vulnerable to a loss by their preferred candidate: of the 142 surveyed who said they are Republicans, 6% said their mental health would be extremely negatively affected; and 31% will be somewhat negatively affected.

“The numbers aren’t necessarily surprising given the tone of the campaign, the crushing volume of media coverage, and the ubiquity of social media,” said Dr. Allison Edwards, Sesame’s medical director. “It’s a reminder that mental health can be negatively impacted by a wide variety of externalities. And Americans should not neglect their mental health when solutions have never been more plentiful and accessible.”

According to the same survey, nearly 60% of Americans are concerned that political discussions will impact social gatherings during the holidays. Democrats (68%) reported a stronger concern than Republicans (50%) in this regard.



Those who did not identify as aligning with a major party also indicated the election could have negative mental health effects. More than 42% said their mental health will be somewhat or extremely negatively affected if their preferred candidate loses; and nearly 60% are concerned that political discussions will impact social gatherings during the holidays.



Americans also report feeling holiday-related stress – again

The survey revealed that Americans are again feeling anxiety over the upcoming holidays. Among the survey findings:

Some 58% of Americans said their stress levels will increase during the holidays;

inflation is again the leading cause of holiday stress, affecting 30% of respondents;

extended family (30%) is the leading cause of relationship stress during the holidays;

a minority of respondents (21%) said they would consider professional counseling for their holiday anxieties and stress;

and winter continues to be the season that Americans are most likely to cite as when they have the poorest mental health. Only 36% report having “good” or “very good” mental health during the winter. The other seasons are all above 72%.

Complete results of the Sesame annual Holiday Stress Outlook, including comparisons to the results from prior years, can be seen here. The survey was conducted via Pollfish.

